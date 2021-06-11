Top 5 Hollywood News Today: New Title “Aquaman 2” & More, Entertainment News





Here are the five headlines that hit the halls of Hollywood today. America Ferrera calls on US Vice President Kamala Harris for comments on migrants: “They promised compassion and humanity” Actress America Ferrera has spoken out against US Vice President Kamal Harris after discouraging migrants from coming to the United States. During her recent visit to Guatemala, she told migrants wishing to come to that country that they should not go to the US-Mexico border and said they would be turned away if they did. . Read more ‘Aquaman 2’: DC movie sequel starring Jason Momoa finally gets a new title ‘Aquaman 2’ finally has a new official title! Jason Momoa star director James Wan has just revealed the title of the next 2018 film sequel. James took to his Instagram to reveal the title of the DC movie. Read more Film about New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern badly received by some Kiwis The film based on the handling of New Zealand PM Jacinda Arderns during the Christchurch Mosque shooting was not very popular with many. There are accusations that he projects white salivism. Read more Warner Bros. is preparing an animated film in the series “The Lord of the Rings” The Warner Bros. film studio will produce an animated feature set in the world of JRR Tolkien’s popular “Lord of the Rings” books, officials said Thursday. Read more Kim Kardashian has no regrets at the end of Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality series After 14 years of drama, fashion and family, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” the television series that brought Kim Kardashian and her siblings to the fore, bowed out Thursday with hugs, tears and gratitude . Read more

