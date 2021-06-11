Entertainment
Nicole Kidman says playing Lucille Ball is outside her ‘comfort zone’
Nicole kidman opens on his latest role as Lucille Boule.
The 53-year-old Australian actress set to play legendary comedian in upcoming film “To be the Ricardos.” Kidman is no stranger to accents, she must have masked her Australian penchant for roles in TV series and movies like “red Mill, ” “The defeat” and “Bomb.” But Kidman told Chris Rock in an interview published by Varietythat adopting Ball’s way of speaking is particularly difficult.
Kidman and Rock were discussing what they’re doing to prepare for acting roles. Kidman told the actress that she treats accents like homework and often takes the time to reduce them, but said she gives extra credit to her next role.
“I must have devoted a lot of time to Lucille Ball at the moment because she has a very special way of speaking,” she said.
Aaron Sorkin“Being the Ricardos” follows Ball and her husband Desi Arnazas as they face challenges in their marriage and in their behind-the-scenes careers. Kidman admits that she faced challenges behind the scenes while trying to portray Balloon’s screen.
“I’m out of my comfort zone right now, Chris. I’m in free fall,” Kidman said. “I wish I could be funny. I never do a funny casting.”
Her most recent role was Grace Fraser alongside Hugh Grant as Jonathan Fraser in HBO thriller “The Undoing”. In the series, Kidman plays a successful therapist who reveals compromising secrets about her husband while he is on trial for the murder of his mistress. She also struggled in this role, but because it was filmed at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I wish I could say it’s easy, but it’s actually difficult”, Kidman previously told USA TODAY.“We are tested three times a week, everyone is masked, there are areas that you work in. It was so good to be able to give people work and to be able to do something right away. And I will say only “for now”, because you can be arrested at any time. “
“Being the Ricardos” is in post-production according to IMDband has not received a release date.
