A day in old Mexico and Charreada, Festival de Animales





SAINT ANTHONY Long live the party! We’re finally back to San Antonio’s biggest party after a hiatus in 2020. Want to know what’s going on every day? KSAT has you covered in our Fiesta section and in our Things To Do and Fiesta newsletters. Register here. The last day of the Fiesta is still full of events, so don’t slack off just yet. * Please note that some event names and event descriptions are from the official Fiesta organization. Animal festival – This event highlights zoo conservation efforts in Latin America and educates guests about animals native to Latin America. There will be incredible animal encounters and entertainment that showcases the region’s true creative spirit. This event takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the San Antonio Zoo.

Fiesta de los Reyes in the market square – Experience daily live entertainment on multiple stages featuring a variety of music, from the best of Tejano, Cumbia and Conjunto to rocking cover bands. Customers can also enjoy Fiesta must-haves such as funnel cakes, agua fresca, turkey thighs, fajitas, and options from over 30 different food stalls. This free event takes place from 10 a.m. to midnight in the market square.

A day in Old Mexico and Charreada – Explore the distinctive culture that maintains the family customs and traditions of Mexican horseback riding as a way of life. This family-friendly event features food vendors, concessions, Folklorico ballet performances, and live mariachi music during the season opener of Fiestas charreada – the former and inspiring Mexican official sport, the American rodeo. This event takes place from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Rancho del Charro.

Praise dance celebration – This is a virtual event featuring artists ages 5 to 90 who come from various churches and performing arts groups.

Reception of the Queen of the Flower Fair – This is a fundraiser for the Party Queen and a great way to meet the Queen one-on-one. There will also be food and music. This event takes place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Paesanos River Walk. Click here to return to the Fiesta 2021 Daily Events Calendar page Wondering what to wear? Consult the forecasts of KSAT meteorologists. A d We are broadcasting live Fiesta coverage on KSAT 12 TV, the KSAT OTT app and on KSAT.com for the following events:





SA Live After Party – Monday June 21 – 9 p.m. Send your email below to receive KSAT’s free Things To Do newsletter.

