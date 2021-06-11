Hollywood goes to their first lesbian bar and can’t stop looking at it





The first Hollywood movie to feature a lesbian bar was The murder of Sister George (1968). The film was shot on location in a real lesbian bar, Gateways, another Hollywood premiere. For this part of the film, at least, director Robert Aldrich demanded authenticity. Exploring the history of the film’s production, film studies specialist Kelly Hankin asserts that Aldrich’s desire for authenticity reflects a common curiosity among heterosexuals about the underground lesbian space. Bars, nightclubs and lounges, according to Hankin, have historically functioned not only as a subcultural institution, but also as a site for heterosexual lesbian surveillance and control. With her lesbian seduction scene, The murder of Sister George got an X rating, the NC-17 of its time. The murder of Sister George was originally a dark, comedic British play written by Frank Marcus, taking place entirely in a living room. The film, on the other hand, would be shot primarily on Aldrich’s own Hollywood property, with the exception of exterior shots and scenes from crowded lesbian nightclubs. Aldrich clarified that the lesbian bar couldn’t be duplicated anywhere. This location, Hankin shows, was added to the original filming schedule. With her lesbian seduction scene, The murder of Sister George got an X rating, the NC-17 of its day. Aldrich acknowledged that the film’s sexually explicit scene was what brought people into the theater. Even with the media refusing to publicize X-rated films, Aldrich found Hollywood’s new cinematic freedom of the late 1960s essential to its commercialization. Hankin suggests that the lesbian bar [scene] was motivated by the same lustful interests. A male scout described Gateways as having a pretty seedy vibe and genuine lesbian types. A host of real lesbian extras, many regulars at Gateways, are said to be at the forefront of the films’ press strategy. But Aldrich’s quest for authenticity had limits. Hankin notes that people who consent to be filmed have no say in how they are ultimately portrayed. Extra Eileen Page, for her part, felt cheated when she was not credited for a speaking role in the bar scene. The sex scene and the centrality of the real lesbian bar in advertising did not, in this case, make The murder of Sister George a box office success. Nonetheless, the film set a precedent for the need to both film and portray an authentic lesbian space, writes Hankin. She also lists numerous examples since, where real lesbian spaces and real lesbian celebrities, in media aimed at the heterosexual mainstream, are touting their bona fide status as the real thing. Support JSTOR daily! Join our new membership program on Patreon today.

Resources JSTOR is a digital library for academics, researchers and students. JSTOR Daily readers can access the original research behind our articles on JSTOR free of charge. By: Kelly Hankin Journal du cinema, vol. 41, n ° 1 (autumn 2001), pp. 3-27 University of Texas Press on behalf of the Society for Cinema & Media Studies

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos