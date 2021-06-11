White dancers slammed for Blackface, doing Bollywood Haka dance





A group of white dancers from the Czech Republic receive backlash after posting a video on Instagram wearing black face paint while performing a Bollywood Haka dance. It’s not dance fusion, one user commented. It really is a terrible cultural appropriation. The video was posted by the choreographer and performer Jarmila Chromkov with hashtags like #bollyhaka, #facepainting and #newzealandinspiration. Although well versed in many styles of dance, she specializes in Bollywood dance, a fusion of classical and folk dances from India with other elements like jazz and hip-hop. Video and photos of artists wearing black face paint mimicking cultural tattoos, Ta Moko and Moko Kauae, worn by indigenous New Zealand mori, have been commented on by netizens as blatant racism and a caricaturization of Mori as savage and aggressive. They really put the colon in colonization! one user commented. Face painting was also considered to be similar to blackface, which has historically been used to stereotypically and detrimentally portray black people in comedy routines or acting performances. The fusion of Bollywood and Haka dances, a Mori ceremonial dance used on the battlefield or during celebrations, has also been criticized online as a disrespectful display of cultural appropriation. Wow! They managed to mock and insult Blacks, Indians and Mori all together, one user commented. A peak of white supremacy here! Shaneel Lal, co-founder of Ending conversion therapy in New Zealand, re-shared video and photos from the original posts, saying Blackface is part of a story of dehumanization, denial of citizenship and efforts to excuse and justify state violence. It is time to stop with contemptuous arguments those who describe these offensive acts as jokes, ignorance and juvenile indiscretions, Lal continued. Lal wrote that the ability to be ignorant of the consequences of racial bigotry is the defining element of privilege. Sometimes they mimic cultural tattoos and other times they put the face black and call it “bad makeup,” Lal wrote. The original post has since been removed, and Chromkov has made his Instagram profile private. Chromkov did not immediately respond to Daily Dots’ request for comment. The best stories of today H / T Pedestrian television

* First published: June 11, 2021, 2:33 p.m. CDT

Jennifer xia

Jennifer Xia is an editorial intern for The Daily Dot and a sophomore journalism student at the University of Texas at Austin. She previously did an internship in Austin Monthly and Austin Woman magazines.







