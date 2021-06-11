WWE Rumors of The Rock at Survivor Series, Edge at SummerSlam, More Releases | Launderer report

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

WWE would like Rock for Survivor series

WWE is hoping they can get Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to appear on the Survivor Series pay-per-view in November.

According to Andrew Zarian of Men’s rugs podcast (h / t WrestlingInc.com’s Marc Middleton), current plans call for Survivor Series to be a huge event emanating from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Bulletin (h / t Middleton) added that WWE is “hoping” that The Rock can appear in Survivor Series, although it is not a done deal.

The Rock is not only one of the greatest superstars in WWE history, but he’s also one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, which makes him a major blow to WWE every time he sees him. ‘he can make it appear.

Johnson’s last WWE appearance was in October 2019 while he was part of the transfer from SmackDown to Fox. During the show’s opening segment, The Rock and Becky Lynch cut a promo before beating King Corbin.

In terms of wrestling, The Rock hasn’t had a match since WrestleMania 32 in 2016, although it was an impromptu fight that saw him beat Erick Rowan in seconds.

Prior to that, The Rock’s last real match was against John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 29 when Cena beat him for the WWE Championship.

There is no indication that The Rock will return for a match at SummerSlam, but there has been a lot of speculation and hope within the WWE Universe that he will return for at least one more match at some point. and will do so against the Roman Reigns.

Reigns is The Rock’s cousin, and he’s approaching a year as a Universal Champion. Reigns is in the midst of the best run of his career, and his heel character would be perfect for going against The Rock.

The Rock vs. Reigns is a match worthy of the WrestleMania main event, and if The Rock appears at Survivor Series, that could perhaps set the stage for a match against Reigns at WrestleMania 38 next year in Dallas.

Edge could have wrestled at SummerSlam

Edge hasn’t been seen on WWE lineup since WrestleMania 37 in April, but a match at SummerSlam in August could be in the cards.

According to Meltzer (h / t H Jenkins of Ringside News), Edge is announced to appear on the July 16 episode of SmackDown in Houston, which will be SmackDown’s first episode in front of fans in over a year.

Meltzer noted that Edge appearing on SmackDown about a month away from SummerSlam suggests that The Rated-R Superstar is scheduled to be part of that pay-per-view.

At WrestleMania, Edge was part of the Triple Threat Main Event against Reigns and Daniel Bryan. Reigns took out Edge and Bryan with a conchairto and pinned them at the same time to retain the Universal title.

Prior to WrestleMania, Edge had taken on more of a heel character with Bryan serving as a clear babyface in the program.

It’s unclear what kind of character Edge will have when he returns, but it would make sense for the 47-year-old veteran to target Reigns as there are still things to be done and they have yet to face each other in a singles match.

Since Edge got injured shortly after WrestleMania last year, he wasn’t a part of SummerSlam 2020. In fact, Edge hasn’t competed in SummerSlam since 2010 when he teamed up with John Cena, Chris Jericho, Bret Hart, Bryan, John Morrison and R- Truth to beat Nexus in the main event.

Edge had to retire the following year due to a neck injury, but it was at SummerSlam 2019 that he first signaled a comeback was possible when he hit Elias with a spear during the Kickoff Show.

Now that Edge is back, he thinks he’s in a Featured Match and maybe even the Main Event if he’s used at SummerSlam 2021.

WWE could plan additional releases

WWE has executed two waves of Superstar outings since WrestleMania in April, but the company may not be done making cuts.

According to Zarian (h / t Middleton), WWE wants to continue cutting contracts and is planning a series of additional outings, although it is not known when they will occur.

The first round of cuts came shortly after WrestleMania and saw WWE part ways with several notable Superstars, including Samoa Joe, Mickie James, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Chelsea Green, and Kalisto, among others.

Earlier this month, WWE released six more Superstars in Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Ruby Riott, Lana, Murphy and Santana Garrett.

Strowman and Black were particularly shocking outings, as Strowman held the Universal Championship less than a year ago and often appeared on the main event stage, while Black had recently returned from a seven-month hiatus and was coming to start a feud with Big E over Make It Easy.

WWE has a bloated talent roster for a long time, and while it has plenty of weekly TV time, it’s impossible to use everyone on the roster consistently and in the places they deserve.

For this reason, unleashing talent is a logical move, as it will help WWE’s results and allow some wrestlers to become bigger stars elsewhere, like AEW, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Impact Wrestling, and Ring of Honor.

Given that there are many alternatives in the wrestling world right now, any WWE Superstar who comes out should be able to land on their feet and be successful in a different promotion.

