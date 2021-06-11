ART BEAT: Norcross Lionheart Theatree Brings Summer Of Fun For Young Comedians | Entertainment

The Lionheart Theater returns from the COVID era with summer camps for youth and an exciting youth theater festival.
Drama camps are produced to include young actors aged 5-7 in one group and 8-12 in another group. The second week of this exciting event for both age groups will take place from June 14-18 and there are still places available.
The second event is titled “Once Upon a Time at the Lionheart Youth Festival” which will take place July 15-18. The show features a collection of “Fractured Fairy Tales” by JM Wolf. This festival is produced and performed entirely by children, adolescents and students. Tickets are on sale at [email protected]
Camps and shows all take place at the Lionheart Theater located at 10 College Street in Norcross.
Lionhearts Drama Summer Camps Week 2 will feature activities such as improvisation, stage fighting, musical performance, Shakespeare, fairy tales and Dr. Seuss. 5-7 year olds can enjoy Young Stars: Dr. Seuss from 9am to 11am. every day, learning basic performance skills while creating sets and costumes through arts and crafts activities.
8-12 year olds can challenge themselves with Stage Combat for beginners from noon to 1:30 p.m. each day. Using foam swords, young performers will learn the basics of combat choreography. Shakespeare 101 Performance Camp is also available. Campers will learn famous scenes and monologues that culminate in a presentation on June 18. This camp also includes an Elizabethan-style madrigal class.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm the listing.
Mistake! There was an error processing your request.
These camps are taught by local Atlanta artist-teachers, Adam King and Gabi Anderson, both of whom work at the Atlanta Shakespeare Company.
Once Upon a Time at the Lionheart Youth Festival will be performing July 15-18. This performance was entirely prepared by young artists, from the staging to the props, sets, lights and sound. The actors are 6 years old and over. The technical team is in high school. Young directors have ages ranging from middle school to college students.
The show is suitable for all ages and is a great family event. Tickets are $ 12, which includes lemonade and cookies with the cast after the show each day.
The show times are as follows: July 15-16 at 7:30 p.m. July 17 at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. July 18 at 2 p.m.
Kids’ camps and shows at Lionheart are like a big extended family. Lionheart spokesperson Brandi Kilgore said: Many of our young directors, youth teams and young artists grew up in Lionheart. As young artists, they attended our summer theater camps and participated in our productions. Some went on to study theater at university. We have seen these children grow up and become stage performers, it is a pleasure to watch them.
Holley Calmes is a freelance writer and public relations consultant specializing in the arts. Email him at hcalmes @ spiritspring.com.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit