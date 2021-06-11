Student Volunteers Host Fundraising Concert with Bollywoods Anurag Basu, Shoojit Sircar, Shantanu Moitra

Two containments and two storms. The Quarantined Youth Student Network (QSYN) has overcome them all, relentlessly distributing cooked meals, ration kits, tarpaulins and basic healthcare to those suffering the double impact of Covid and the cyclone in across West Bengal.

At the end of May, QSYN hosted a three-day fundraising concert called Global Solidarity Weekend in which 95 artists from 14 countries participated. The group collected around Rs 8 lakh.

The concert lineup included names from Bollywood like filmmakers Anurag Basu and Shoojit Sircar, and music composer Shantanu Moitra.

“We depend on crowdfunding and our fundraising event last month brought relief to those affected by Cyclone Yaas,” said Suddhasatwa GuhaRoy, PhD student at the University of Manchester and member of QSYN’s transcontinental network. .

What is the Quarantine Student-Youth Network:

It is a youth-led social service network formed in March 2020 just after the first nationwide lockdown.

Debojit Kumar Thakur, doctoral student in history at the University of Trier, Germany, and Manmatha Roy, doctoral student at the Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata, designed QSYN with the help of a few other academics and students.

It started as an initiative to help migrant workers in New Delhi and West Bengal during the Covid lockdown-led exodus last year, for which the group raised around Rs 11 lakh.

Amphan’s anger forced them to change lanes soon after, and the group focused on helping those affected and left homeless by the cyclone.

Since then, students, researchers and alumni from different colleges and universities in India and abroad have joined us. QSYN is now a network of volunteers of 600 people.

Reaching out with relief:

The group contacted 9,105 families in the districts of South 24-Parganas, North 24-Parganas, East Midnapore and Kolkata with a tarp to help repair their homes.

“We distributed ration kits and dried fruit in the Sunderbans, and set up community kitchens in various locations,” said Sayan Banerjee, QSYN volunteer and third-year electrical engineering student at Jadavpur University.

Another volunteer, former Jadavpur University student Nadia Imam said they are responding to the second wave of Covid and Cyclone Yaas to an equal extent, not only with appeals for funds, but also by raising awareness of the realities on the ground in large areas of rural Bengal. “Our community kitchens have provided food to nearly 4,70,000 people and distributed ration kits to 34,000 families to meet weekly needs following last year’s Cyclone Amphan,” Nadia added.

“In rural areas, a group of people are constantly afraid of being infected with the Covid virus. The other group are quite casual about the virus and roam free. To solve these problems, we are working as volunteers to provide them with what is needed, ”said Manmatha, founding member.

QSYN conducts Covid awareness programs throughout the state, distributing masks, producing disinfectants and distributing them. He has also developed rural isolation centers for people living with HIV who have no place to quarantine. Pre-hospital care has been set up in Thakurpukur to support patients in the absence of a hospital bed.

Support for schoolchildren:

To help students who have lost access to education in rural areas due to the digital divide, QSYN launched the Prithibir Pathshala initiative in July 2020. The network established 45 schools run by students pursuing studies higher education, with contributors such as teachers and graduates who are curre

Support for schoolchildren:

To help students who have lost access to education in rural areas due to the digital divide, QSYN launched the Prithibir Pathshala initiative in July 2020. The network has established 45 schools run by pursuing students. graduate studies, with contributors like teachers and graduates who are currently at home.

In Kolkata, QSYN connected with schools to create safe houses on their premises. The St. Paul Mission School has installed five beds for Covid care. Shramajibi Swasthya Udyog, an organization of doctors and health workers, provides doctors there to treat HIV-positive patients, while QYSN provides the school with medical equipment, 24-hour health workers and volunteers.

