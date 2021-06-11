Ryan Reynolds pays tribute to actor Ernie Lively, Blake Lively’s father, after his death





Ryan Reynolds pays tribute to his late stepfather Ernie Lively two days after his death. It was announced Thursday that Blake Lively’s father had died of heart complications in Los Angeles, California. The bodyguard of the hitman’s wife The star took to her social media platform to show her love for his wife as she goes through this difficult time. A day after the announcement of his father’s death, according to We WeeklyBlake took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of the two in her story, using a brown heart-shaped emoji as a caption. A day after sharing this, Reynolds reposted it on his Instagram Story as well. While Blake and Reynolds are well known in film and television, so is his father. Lively was best known for his roles in Passenger 57, The Dukes of Hazzard, and Turner & Hooch. His father was 74 when he died, and when the announcement was made it was made clear that he not only had his wife by his side, but all of his children as well. Although Lively passed away with heart problems, it was not his first experience with heart problems. In 2013, he underwent heart surgery in a revolutionary procedure called retrograde gene therapy, which requires doctors to inject his own stem cell into his heart to repair damaged muscles and arteries. “I woke up the other morning and said to my wife, ‘I haven’t felt this good in years,'” Lively said. PEOPLE at the time following his medical procedure. “I moved to Utah because of the snow, but couldn’t ski. I literally didn’t have the heart to do it. Now I’m excited to live the rest of my life instead of just sitting around. Dr Patel saved my life. “ Ernie was born Ernest Brown Jr. in Baltimore and before starting his acting career he was an English teacher and served as a lieutenant in Vietnam. Upon his return, he was a captain in the United States Marine Corps, then moved on to acting. As Blake fell into the theater, her siblings, including Jason Lively (National Lampoon’s European Holidays), Eric Lively (So weird, the L word), Robyn Lively (Twin Peaks, Doogie Howser, MD.), and Lori Lively (Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, emergency). Ernie has coached several actors throughout his career, including all of his children.

