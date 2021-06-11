Hollywood Legends Headlining “Queen Bees” Movie in Atlanta





Emerging romance, mean girls, and extracurricular activities aren't just for teens. The new romantic comedy "Queen bees" – premiering in theaters and on demand today – features Oscar winner Ellen Burstyn, the newest addition to a retirement community where residents make even the most die-hard high school look like child's play! The film takes place inside the fictional Pine Grove Senior community, which is run by a trio of "Queen Bees" hosted by Emmy Award winners Jane Curtin, Loretta Devine and Ann-Margret, and has potential love interests. in the form of actor legends James Caan and Christopher Lloyd. If Pine Grove sounds familiar to Atlanta subway viewers, there's a good reason; "Queen Bees" was filmed in Georgia, primarily at the Gwinnett County Seniors Community Park in Duluth. For Burstyn, known to the public for her iconic turns in films like "Alice doesn't live here anymore" and "The Exorcist, " working within the real retiree community has been an eye-opening experience. "You know, it was such a beautiful place. I have to say, I didn't really realize there were such beautiful retirement homes, "says Burstyn. "The people there are having a great time. And there are a lot of couples forming like in our movie." For entertainment legend Ann-Margret, filming at the Parc in Duluth also gave rise to an unexpected reunion. "I met gentlemen who had seen me in Vietnam; I went to Vietnam in 66 and 68", says the actress and singer. "You know, seeing them here in America, live … I loved it." And while the movie's message that it's never too late to start something new is true for the characters of "Queen Bees", it has also been true for the stars, especially when it comes to the stars. competitive Bridge games they played on screen. "We had lessons," Loretta Devine laughs. "So they trained us to make sure we were on point because you know people are looking for you to mess it up and show you didn't know what you were doing! So we had lessons for that, Thank goodness because … when it comes to Bridge, I'm just starting to spell it right! " "I had no idea," Ann-Margret adds of the card game. "Not one!" "Queen bees" is in theaters and available on demand today; click on the video player to watch our interviews with the stars of the film.

