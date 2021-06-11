Pulitzers honor coronavirus pandemic and coverage of US protests | Nation

The Associated Press won two Pulitzer Prizes in Photography Friday for its coverage of protests against racial injustice and the dire coronavirus toll among the elderly, while The New York Times received the Public Service Award for its in-depth reporting and rich in pandemic data.

In a year dominated by COVID-19 and a furious race and police debate, the Minneapolis Star Tribune won the Breaking News Award for its coverage of the George Floyd murder and its aftermath, while as Darnella Frazier the teenager who recorded the murder on a cell phone received special mention.

The Frazier Prize was intended to highlight the crucial role of citizens in journalists’ quest for truth and justice, the Pulitzer Council said.

The AP and The New York Times each won two Pulitzers, journalism’s most prestigious award, first awarded in 1917.

The feature film prize was awarded to Chief Photographer of APs in Spain, Emilio Morenatti, who captured haunting images of an older couple kissing through a sheet of plastic, mortuary workers in protective gear against hazardous materials remove the bodies and those enduring the crisis in isolation.

The late breaking news photography award was shared by 10 AP photographers for their coverage of the protests sparked by Floyd’s murder. A widely published photograph by Julio Cortez on the night of May 28 in riot-torn Minneapolis, a lone, silhouetted protester was shown running with an American flag upside down outside a burning liquor store.

Everyone, not just me, has given up on something to cover up this stuff, Cortez said. To be an illegal immigrant child who now has a piece of PA history is just plain insane. I’m just super proud of everyone’s work.

AP President and CEO Gary Pruitt said the two awards are “a true testament to the talent and dedication of AP photojournalists.”

The New York Times received its Public Service Award for pandemic coverage that the judges called “courageous, prescient and radical” and filled a data void that helped better prepare the public. Wesley Morris of The Times won for criticism, for his writing on the intersection of race and culture.

Likewise, the prize for the commentary went to Michael Paul Williams of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia for a series of articles on the dismantling of Confederate monuments in Richmond after Floyd’s death.

And Star Tribune reporters were honored for covering up the rage in Minneapolis, where protesters torched buildings, including a police station, over Floyd’s death. The black man died after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the ground with his knee on Floyd’s neck for up to 9 and a half minutes. The officer was later convicted of murder.

Our staff put their heart and soul into covering this story. It has been such a traumatic and tragic time for our community, Star Tribune Editor-in-Chief Rene Sanchez said in a statement. We felt our journalism needed to capture the full truth and depth of this pain and the many questions it raised about Minnesota and the country.

The explanatory reporting prizes were awarded to two recipients. Ed Yong of The Atlantic won the award for a series of high profile articles on the pandemic. Reuters’ Andrew Chung, Lawrence Hurley, Andrea Januta, Jaimi Dowdell and Jackie Botts were honored for insight into the legal concept of qualified immunity and how it protects police from prosecution.

Two feature film writing prizes were also awarded. Nadja Drost won the award for her independent article on global migration in California Sunday Magazine, which ceased publication late last year. And independent contributor Mitchell S. Jackson won for an account in Runner’s World over the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who was chased and shot while jogging in Georgia.

The National Reporting Award went to the staff of the Marshall Project, AL.com, IndyStar and the Invisible Institute to investigate attacks on people by K-9 police units across the country.

BuzzFeed News won its first Pulitzer, in international reporting, for a series by Megha Rajagopalan, Alison Killing and Christo Buschek on the infrastructure built by the Chinese government for the mass detention of Muslims.

Additionally, BuzzFeed News and the International Consortium of Journalists were finalists in this category for a presentation on the role of the global banking industry in money laundering. A former employee of the US Treasury Department was sentenced to six months in prison this month for leaking the mine of confidential financial reports that served as the basis for the series.

The Boston Globe’s Matt Rocheleau, Vernal Coleman, Laura Crimaldi, Evan Allen and Brendan McCarthy received the Pulitzer investigative report for a series demonstrating the systematic failure of state governments to share information about unsafe truck drivers.

McCarthy, the show’s editor, said the Globe quickly discovered that this kind of tragedy had been happening year after year for decades. The problems were in plain sight but had never been resolved.

The Pulitzer Public Service Laureate is honored with a Gold Medal. Prizes in other categories have a prize of $ 15,000 each. The awards are administered by Columbia University.

Associated Press editors Deepti Hajela, Donna Edwards, and Sarah Rankin contributed to this report.