FILM REVIEW: We’re making noise about “A Quiet Place Part II”





It’s finally time to venture into the movies again – and what better way to kick things off than with the sequel to one of the best horror films of the past decade. ‘ A Quiet Place, Part II ‘picks up the tantalizing climax of its predecessor as we see how Evelyne (Emily Blunt) and her children Régan (Millicent Simmonds) and Marcus (Noah Jupe) faces their devastating loss – and a newborn baby – in a world where every sound they make puts your life in danger. Back behind the camera and briefly on screen, John Krasinski uses the best elements of the original and expands his uncomfortable universe by putting his characters on the road.



We can also see how the terrifying creatures arrived in their world in a heartbreaking opening that is just as striking as the introduction of the first film. It's a tribute to Krasinski and the writing abilities of co-writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods in which even two films the mantra "Silence is Golden" doesn't sound like a gimmick; they find ingenious ways to test the casts with each breath, and instill an overwhelming sense of dread in most scenes. Blunt is once again stunning and this time has to fight for survival without his soul mate, while Skirts Acting shows real progression. But that sequels MVP is Simmonds. There is a point where the 18-year-old becomes the driving force behind the film – and it's a challenge she's more than capable of tackling head on. Newbies to the cast include Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou, and the mistrust of their motives is very reminiscent of several plot arcs seen in ' The walking dead '. As Krasinski opens things up more – and gives troubling antagonists a greater threat of attack on additional set pieces – he resists the temptation to overload his film by limiting it to 97 minutes. However, to separate his core of spells and dwell a little too long on certain conversations means " A Quiet Place, Part II 'is very slightly below its predecessor. What do you think of "A Quiet Place Part II? How does it measure up to the original? Email me at [email protected] and I'll forward your comments and any movie or TV show recommendations to your fellow readers. 'A Quiet Place Part II' is currently showing in theaters.







