Waterskiing competition returns to Tamarack Lake in Lakeview on Saturday

LAKEVIEW The 2nd Annual Kim Wilk Water Ski Classic will bring the thrill of water skiing competitions back to Tamarack Lake starting at 9 am on Saturday.

This is the second year that the all-day family event, which welcomes anyone who enjoys being pulled behind a speedboat, has been included in the Michigan Water Ski Associations calendar. This is the first time that Lakeviews has hosted the classic.

For a $ 65 donation, participants will receive four ski, wakeboard, kneeboard, trick ski or tubing passes on a competitive slalom course just off the shore of Lakeside Park in downtown Lakeview. Skiers will also receive a commemorative set that includes a t-shirt, keychain and pint glass, along with a ton of admiration, thanks and rooting, said the Lakeview Village Council member and local businessman Lane Leppink.

Spectators can receive the same package for a donation of $ 30. Corporate and corporate sponsorships are available, or businesses can sponsor a skier.

The day will be a fun display of sports, skills and hopefully some big erasures, Leppink said. To end the day, at 5 p.m., the skiers of the Grand City Show will take to the water for a grand finale of water-ski fun.

It’s not since the 1970s, when the sounds of Dr John London’s Water Ski outboard could be heard on the slalom course or along the water ski jump on the east coast of Tamarack Lake, that residents du lac had the chance to experience the excitement of competitive water skiing, recalls Leppink. He remembers attending water ski tournaments as a child.

This weekend, that rush to watch some of the state’s most talented athletes on the water will be on display again to create memories and inspiration for Lakeview, he said. It’s mind-boggling that they have this kind of daredevil attitude with things.

Proceeds from the Kim Wilk Water Ski Classic will support the work of Emily Schaller and her Lets Rock CF (Cystic Fibrosis) foundation.

For more information on the event or for registration information, find the Kim Wilk Water Ski Classic on Facebook or on SkiSignUp.com, or call Leppink at (t 989) 802-2034.

Who is Kim Wilk?

Wilk started water skiing at the age of 4. In 1982, when she was 8 years old, she was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis, a genetic condition that causes severe damage to the lungs, digestive system and other organs. Now 47 and prosperous, Wilk attributes an active lifestyle to keeping her healthy. She is so serious about the sport that she skis from April to October.

Wilk crossed paths with fellow CF survivor Emily Schaller, founder of the Lets Rock CF Foundation (www.LetsRockCF.org). Schaller was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at the age of 18 months and has been hospitalized multiple times.

Emily became determined to change the victim model she was diagnosed with and become a winner in control of her own health and well-being, Leppink said.

In 2004, Schaller decided to educate his friends about CF by hosting a rock music show called Just Let Me Breathe. Shortly thereafter, Schaller joined in founding the five-member Detroit-based girl group Hellen.

To prove that a moving body tends to stay moving, and following his call to raise awareness about cystic fibrosis, Schaller founded the Lets Rock CF Foundation in 2007, and since, Leppink said.

Wilk is a longtime friend and supporter of the Lets Rock CF Foundation. Last year Wilk raised $ 10,000 for the Schallers Foundation.

What started as a woman on a mission to educate her peers through percussion and guitar beating has now, 17 years later, grown into a multi-faceted organization inspiring people living with cystic fibrosis to embrace a way of life. healthier life and sensitization for cystic fibrosis, Leppink mentioned.

The mission of the Lets Rock CF Foundation is to:

Empower people with cystic fibrosis to lead healthy lives.

Add a positive touch to the demanding challenges of the CF through speaking engagements.

Raise awareness of cystic fibrosis through the ROCK CF clothing line and events.

Equip more than 300 people with CF through the Kicks Back program, which provides running shoes and registers them in a race of their choice.

Sponsor the registration fee for people with cystic fibrosis to participate in running races

Small-scale inspired lifestyle changes that can make a big difference.

Provide resources for advocacy work to families.

Fund research through the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Mayo Clinic and others.

Learn more about Schaller and his foundation by watching his YouTube video, Running Down a Dream, Emilys Mission to Rock CF, at bit.ly/3gpeUNt.

It’s often mentioned that in life, if you’re healthy, you have the foundation for happiness, Leppink said.

It’s always very inspiring when that philosophy is challenged by those who experience some of the greatest adversities, whose choice to be happy and to give is the driving force to seek their best health, he said. If you are looking for a memorable and fun Saturday, or just an incredibly inspiring encounter with Kim and Emily, then Lakeside Park is your destination on Saturday June 12th. See you soon !