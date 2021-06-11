Tania Len wins Pulitzer Prize for ‘Stride’: Deceptive CadenceExBulletin

toggle legend Jack Mitchell / Getty Images

Cuban-born composer Tania Len won the Pulitzer Prize for music on Friday for her orchestral work Stride. The Pulitzer jury described the 15-minute piece as a “musical journey full of surprise, with powerful brass and rhythmic patterns that incorporate black music traditions from the United States and the Caribbean into a Western orchestral fabric.” The other two finalists were In law, by Ted Hearne and Data lords by Maria Schneider, both recordings.

Stride received its world premiere by the New York Philharmonic at Lincoln Center on February 13, 2020. Music was born from Project 19, an ambitious commissioning program where 19 women composers were chosen to write music on the centenary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote. Len’s inspiration was Susan B. Anthony, a women’s rights activist and prominent leader of the suffrage movement.

Reached by phone Friday afternoon at her home in Nyack, NY, Len said she was the first musician in her poor Havana family. Her success was a dream of her mother and, above all, of her grandmother, who suspected that she was interested in music. “They created a dream and I grabbed the dream and I went out into the world, and here I am,” Len said.

The following conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Stride was a commission, and the theme was the women’s suffrage movement. You were interested in Susan B. Anthony.

It was very inspiring for me because I didn’t know much about this movement. So I immersed myself. I love to research and have seen the documents of his own statement. And I personally visited his house, his city. When I’m going to write something that has that kind of theme or that kind of purpose, that’s what I do. I have to feel what I am writing and why.

You’ve said before that you have to get into some sort of open space to compose a song like this. What was that headspace like for Stride?

For me, it’s not so much head space, but energy. I understood this energy because it was kind of like an energy that I knew. And it is energy that really means resilience.

When you talk about resilience, I wonder, once you’ve heard about the story of Susan B. Anthony and her struggle, have you felt that personally in your own career?

Well, yes and no. It’s not about a career. It is about life itself. It’s like falling and going up. It’s like an awareness of failure that is not an option. In my life, I have had a lot of times like this. But because of this special strength, that’s what I understood from reading about her and looking at photos of all these women. And these are the women who, when everyone says that we are defeated, they say, “No, we are not.” And that’s actually what gave me the strength to write something in her honor, the honor of the multitude sort of symbolizes women all over the world.

I would like to ask you a question about the music itself. The Pulitzer jury said it contained black American and Caribbean traditions.

Good, Stride has some American influence. For example, there are cases where I used the trumpet and the brass with the piston, and it reminded me of Louis Armstrong. And for example, there’s a passage with clarinets that might have a touch of what might sound like improvisation, but it’s not. There are times when the American sound, at least as I hear it, enters the room. It is like energies that combine and disappear and combine and disappear.

When I arrived in the United States, I first saw Martin Luther King’s steps on television. And since then I have seen so many steps all over the world. People walk around and ask for whatever they want. By that act of walking, you see, there was all of a sudden a moment when, without thinking about it, I put it in the song. There is a case where there is this step and there is a little silence, then another step, then another step. And that means the people of the world are walking and asking for their dreams to be respected.

Are there Cuban touches in the room as well?

Why not? Yes of course. At the end of the play, there is a symbology that has to do with my interpretation of the fractions of an African clave from the west coast of Africa, from the region that was once the Belgian Congo, which is today Nigeria. And then, thinking of all these people who were brought from this continent to this continent, and the struggles. And these people were brought here and you see their traces in the Caribbean, you see the traces in Central, South and North America. So I took this rhythm, and this is the one that, all of a sudden, ends the whole piece. Because the play actually ends with an explosion of bells, which is the declaration that eventually women have won the right to vote. However, it took a while for women of color to be truly included.

Why did you choose the title, Stride?

I’m talking about resilience, you know. I mean, if you’re actually injecting energy into yourself, you move forward, see? You are unstoppable in a way. So that’s what I felt when I read Susan B. Anthony’s Movement and Resilience.

Stride refers to movement, that kind of walking you were talking about earlier. I wonder if you see this piece as some kind of trip?

It is, absolutely. In a way, this was his trip, this is my trip. It is the journey of every woman on this planet. But it’s more than that. This is why I am talking about the essence of a person. Some call it the soul, others the spirit. But there is something intangible. You can’t touch it, but you can feel it.

Kind of like music.

Exactly.