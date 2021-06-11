The best things to do in Dayton this week





2) Taste of Jewish culture The annual festival at Temple Israel, 130 Riverside Drive, Dayton looks very different this year. Due to concerns over COVID-19, organizers held a Taste of the Jewish cultural festival, which is actually three different drive-thru events. The first two installments took place in April and May and each is dedicated to a specific holiday. To explore Jewish cultural festival offers food, fun and entertainment The last Taste of the Jewish Cultural festival is at Temple Israel from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 11. It includes craft and merchandise vendors, shows, educational programs, and food. Call 937-496-0050 or visit www.tidayton.org. To explore PHOTOS: Temple Israels Taste of the Jewish Cultural Festival Purim Edition 3) The art of landscape Over 40 pieces by 41 Ohio artists are featured in The View: Juried Landscape Exhibition. The 27th annual exhibition opened at the Rosewood Gallery, Rosewood Arts Center, 2655 Olson Drive, Kettering on June 1. Participating artists such as Clinton Wood, Virginia Burroughs, Kevin McNeeley and Elizabeth Rudolf were selected by juror Penny Park, who reviewed 220 submitted pieces. in a variety of media. The view is available for in-person and virtual viewing until July 30. The opening hours of the gallery are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. No cost. Visit www.playkettering.org. Urban Creative Arts 2021 resident artist Kyleen Downs, guitarist / songwriter, will lead a class at Signature Levitt Summer Camp. The camp will be held July 12-16 on the lawn of the Levitt Lodge in downtown Dayton. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED 4) Kyleen live Due to COVID closures, Kyleen Downes was unable to host a launch party for his 2020 album, Come On Sit Down. However, there is no expiration date for Great Music. Now, with the Ohio opening, the local singer-songwriter is bringing his band to Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton, on Saturday, June 12, to celebrate the album’s first anniversary. . The show begins at 8:30 p.m. with a songwriter-in-the-round ensemble starring Amber Hargett, Heather Redman, and Khrys Blank. Cost: $ 12 in advance, $ 15 at the door. Cover charges start at 7:30 p.m. Call 937-424-3870 or visit Yellowcabtavern.com. Visitors to the US Air Force National Museum will have a unique opportunity to see dinosaurs in the museum’s galleries during Operation: Dinosaur on Saturday June 12, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the museum closing at 8 p.m. 5) Operation Dinosaur Sources at the National Air Force Museum, 1199 Spaatz St., Wright-Patterson AFB, confirmed that the facility is expecting a Jurassic event on Saturday, June 12. Rest assured, there is nothing to worry about. In fact, the public is invited to attend Operation Dinosaur, the family event from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. To explore Dinosaurs will soon invade the National Museum of the US Air Force Operation Dinosaur offers gifts, activities and realistic roaming dinosaurs in Buildings 2, 3 and 4. Building 2 has been designated a Roar Free Zone for sensory visitors. No cost. Visit www.nationalmuseum.af.mil. 6) The Little Mermaid Disney’s lively favorite, The Little Mermaid, is presented in dinner theater form at La Comedia, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. The production, which features award-winning songs by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, will debut on June 17. The Little Mermaid runs until August 15. Show hours are 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, with mornings at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Sunday. Customers must arrive 90 minutes to two hours before the start of the show. Cost: $ 65 to $ 76 and includes dinner and show. $ 35 for children 11 and under. Call 937-746-4554 or visit www.lacomedia.com. 7) Lebanon Country Fest Main Street Lebanon presents the Lebanon Country Music Festival on Friday 11 and Saturday 11 and 12 June. The annual outdoor event returns to Mulberry Street Plaza in downtown Lebanon with performances by the TNT Band, 90 Proof Twang, Jessie Lyn, Buffalo Wabs and other acts. The music starts at 6 p.m. on Friday and at noon on Saturday. The second day of the event also features street vendors. No cost. Call 513-515-1752 or visit www.mainstreetlebanon.org. Jessica Barden stars in Holler (pictured), which opens this weekend at downtown Daytons arthouse cinema, the Neon. The film is set in Southeast Ohio and was shot in Jackson, Ohio, in the downstate. Holler has an even stronger local connection, having been written and directed by Nicole Riege, a graduate of Wright States’ Drama, Dance and Film Department. The cast includes Pamela Adlon, Gus Halper and Beck Ann Baker. His Neon screenings will be associated with the Dayton documentary short We Still Make Things. Directed by Ian Cook, another Wright State graduate, the short was produced by Julia Reichert and Steve Bognar, the Miami Valley Oscar winning team. Also new to Neon, Sublet, which takes place in Tel Aviv, Israel. CONTRIBUTED 8) Dual Dayton functionality Two films, both directed by graduates of Wright States’ Drama, Dance and Film Department, are showing this week at the Neon Cinema, 130 E 5th St., in downtown Dayton. A feature film, Holler, was written and directed by Nicole Riegel, ranked by Variety as one of the 10 directors to watch. His film is associated with We Still Make Things, a short documentary directed by Ian Cook. Visit www.neonmovies.com or call 937-222-7469 for times and prices. Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or by email at [email protected].







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos