CQ Brown chats with new Captain America actor

Air Force Chief of Staff General Charles Q. Brown Jr. hasn’t exactly made his fandom for Marvel comics and films a secret; he referred to the Avengers and Captain America in a speech and discussed his favorite Spider-Man movies in an interview.

Now, in a video posted on June 10 by Variety, he took that fandom to a new level in a conversation with actor Anthony Mackie, star of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and the latest actor to take on the role of Captain America. , about the importance of black superheroes and role models.

For 30 minutes, Brown and Mackie answered questions from reporter Angelique Jackson about their personal journeys to where they are now and their status as pioneers. Brown is the first black service chief in U.S. history, while Mackie is the first black captain on screen. America.

For much of my career as a fighter pilot, I was the only African American in my entire squadron, Brown said. And even today, when I go on dates with my three and four stars, I’m often the only African American in the room. I don’t represent all African Americans, I just bring an African American perspective to the meeting.

Brown also extended his knowledge of the Marvel TV series, explaining how he relates key plot points to his own experiences.

I’m just thinking of looking at the evolution and really the look of someone with a very humble past, humble beginnings, to get to where he is and have the opportunity and the realization that I can do it, Brown said. . And that was part of the beginning of the series, where even after having had the [Captain America] shield and really let him through, just feeling like he’s not quite qualified or doesn’t have the confidence to do it, and then that develops as the series progresses.

Even after growing in confidence and reaching his current role, Brown said, he feels responsible for making sure he leads the way for future leaders like him.

Ideally, what you want to do is bring more of that, open your eyes more, and really make us all work through that, he said. Because this might be the only time they see someone like me on this level, you want to make sure that you are not just representing yourself, but everyone behind you.

U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. speaks with actor Anthony Mackie and journalist Angelique Jackson.

Mackie, for his part, said he felt responsible for representing the military in a nuanced and compassionate manner. His character in the series, Sam Wilson, is a former US Air Force paratrooper.

Sometimes I meet people like General Brown, and I’m like, this guy isn’t a human, he’s a rock star, and you forget they’re real humans and put them in a light where they’re not allowed to be, Mackie said. So it’s something that has always been important to me to bring humanity to the aspect of being a soldier.

Brown also spoke about the sentiment when explaining why he decided to record and release an emotional video last June detailing his own experiences with racism in light of nationwide protests against police brutality and racial inequality. .

It was really motivated by my youngest son, because he was really struggling with what was going on, Brown said of his motivation. … Plus, in my own role as a senior officer, I knew there were a lot of people wondering what I was going to say, when I was going to say it.

And it was just the aspect of him that kind of pushed me, wondering that I was the commander of the Pacific Air Force at the time, [and he asked] What will the Pacific Air Force say? But he’s really asking me, hey, daddy, what are you gonna say? And I had a lot of stuff on my mind, and so I just shared it and I really didn’t intend it to be as wide as it made it, but I’m glad it was. made.

The conversation ended on a light note, as Brown asked Mackie if he could try. the wings that are part of the Mackies costume, and Mackie asked Brown for details on how promotion works in the Air Force.