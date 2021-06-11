Star chef Nancy Silverton to open Mozza in Mexico (exclusive) – The Hollywood Reporter





If there was an IMDb for chefs, Nancy Silverton’s would have many well-known credits. But until now, the work of the Los Angeles-based culinary brain has been centered in California. That changes in early fall, when the eight-time cookbook author and guest on Netflix Chef’s table creates its first Mozza in Mexico, in the luxury resort Costa palmas, visited by Gwyneth Paltrow, Kelly Rowland, Busy Philipps and Sara Sampaio. “Sure, the Sea of ​​Cortez is beckoning – the generosity that comes with it. And also I even like to say it, the Sea of ​​Cortez. It sounds so seductive, ”says Silverton, whose restaurant will center around a handcrafted wood-fired pizza oven in the courtyard of Costa Palmas’ upcoming Marina Village. The co-owner of the Pizzeria Mozza in Los Angeles, the Michelin starred Osteria Mozza, Mozza2Go and chi Spacca say she was drawn to Costa Palmas developer Jason Grosfeld, CEO of Irongate, and his team: “They were confident and smart. I think they knew that once I saw Costa Palmas I would be more than drawn – maybe obsessing is more like that. Silverton tells THR she loves and has been fascinated by Baja since her father took her there when she was 13 years old. “It’s such a dramatic – and quiet – change from the hustle and bustle of Los Angeles, and it feels like another world even if it’s only a two-hour flight away.” The James Beard Foundation Outstanding Chef Award winner expects (and knows) that many Mozza regulars will make the trip as soon as they can, given the location’s accessibility in LA. “They’re already asking me for reservations! Said Silverton, who also has a Pizzeria Mozza in Newport Beach, California. A rendering of the upcoming Mozza at the Costa Palmas Marina in Baja.

C & RC Those who visit this fall will find that Mozza Baja is still a Mozza, “but with several dishes probably having an extra zipper!” As she builds connections in the region, Silverton promises that Mozza Baja will use a growing number of local ingredients and suppliers for their beloved dishes, which range from many of their famous pizzas (naturally) to mussels and dumplings. al forno meat, antipasti like bacon burrata and squash flowers, octopus salad, linguini clams, yellowtail spiedino and porcini rib eye. With a view of the blue sea in the background, the grill will sizzle with seafood and ultra-fresh produce. “There’s still so much to learn, and I guess you could say I’m still exploring,” she adds of the ever-changing menu, which so far includes favorites from her trio of popular restaurants. A range of signature Mozza dishes.

Mozza Located on the eastern cape of the Baja Peninsula, on 1,000 acres with a two-mile beach, Costa Palmas so far includes the Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos in Costa Palmas, private villas, a golf course, beach and yacht club, and 18 acres of orchards and farms. The colorful new destination Costa Palmas Marina Village, which Mozza will anchor, is coming up, with the Amanvari Resort & Residences in the works too. Breakfast and lunch – antipasti, pizza, pasta and salads topped with lobster and shrimp – will also be served inside and outside the restaurant and bar, and guests can also grab take-out food. in a take-out counter reminiscent of a former Italian charcuterie school. The bar should be a hotspot for sunsets as the golden hour showcases all the yachts. The setting south of the border will no doubt change the experience, which turns Silverton on. The vibe, she says, will always have that “electric feel a diner has knowing they’re about to eat great food, but with a view of the Sea of ​​Cortez and not the traffic and the sounds of the police sirens that we have in South Hollywood, “Silverton says of his new version.” It’ll be a more relaxed vibe. “







