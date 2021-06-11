Backstreet Boys turned down the Super Bowl halftime show | Entertainment





The Backstreet Boys turned down the chance to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show. “I Want It That Way” hitmakers sang the US National Anthem at the 2001 flagship NFL game in Tampa, Fla., While mid-game entertainment was provided by * NSYNC, Aerosmith and Britney Spears , but Nick Carter revealed that things could have been very different. He told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “It’s interesting because we had the opportunity to perform at halftime of the Super Bowl and it was in Tampa, my hometown. “Back when we came from the days of, we loved Whitney Houston’s rendition of the national anthem. And for us, we had a choice and we passed halftime. “But it was a memorable experience for everyone. And everyone got to share [the stage] and * NSYNC did a great job at halftime, and I like to say we did a great job on the national anthem as well. “ But Nick is still hoping that Backstreet Boys might be offered the gig again in the future, and thinks it would be “pretty cool” if they shared the stage with * NSYNC, as was originally planned. Referring to the lyrics to “Shape of My Heart” he said: “Thinking back to what we did, would I have changed? I want to do that in the future. I say maybe another half. when the Bucs return to the Super Bowl. “And it goes back to where we came from, the late 90s. It was a really great time and I think everyone wants it again. “They want that feeling to come out of it all, of everything we’ve been through together and in society for the past year and a half. We want to be part of this story, of love and growth and come out of it. darkness.” Speaking about the ‘Bingo Under the Stars’ event he and his partner AJMcLean are hosting with * NSYNC’s Lance Bass and Joey Fatone in Los Angeles later this month, he added: “This may be the first a lot of stuff to come and, hey, if they want us to have a Super Bowl halftime, I’ll tell you what, there’s only one Backstreet Boys and there’s only an * NSYNC, and I think we’re doing pretty well. “

