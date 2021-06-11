Netflix reveals new Cuphead Show clip, announces actor King Dice





Netflix has shared a new look at its next series The Cuphead Show! Friday during its Geeked Week festivities to present to Cup head fans their first clip from the new show. This first clip, however, did not feature Cuphead or Mugman themselves, but instead featured another key character from the Cup head game: King Dice. We also learned from Geeked Week’s presentation that actor Wayne Brady will be voicing the dice-headed antagonist. The clip of The Cuphead Show! can be seen below courtesy of Netflix’s Geeked Week ads. The television series adaptation of Cup head The game was one of the main productions featured on this Netflix News Day, with much of Friday devoted to Netflix’s adaptations of various game properties. The clip showed Brady himself confirming his involvement in the series. before presenting King Dice and the first clip showing the tone of The Cuphead Show! and its character. Additional! Additional!! Hot off the presses @NetflixGeeked. They say none other than the wonderful, whimsical @WayneBrady will express the Devil’s right arm, King Dice, in the @CupheadShow, coming soon to Netflix. To celebrate, here is an exclusive excerpt from the show !! pic.twitter.com/TWAUuQ4EGC – Studio MDHR (@StudioMDHR) June 11, 2021 Duty The Cuphead Show! in action now it should be pretty close to what Cup head fans were expecting it given that the game already had roots in cartoons. the Cup head The game’s art style was modeled on that of 1930s cartoons, such as the artwork created by Fleischer Studios, so returning to a TV series from a game felt like a pretty natural one. We have seen different previews of The Cuphead Show! in the past, but most of them dealt with artwork from the show and didn’t feature clips like the one above. We’ve also seen some confirmed casting decisions beyond Brady’s involvement with Tru Valentino playing Cuphead and Frank Todaro on board to play Mugman. Netflix’s series preview only offered a little more information about the plot of The Cuphead Show !, but it won’t be as informative if you already know the game. “Follow the misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his cautious but convincing brother Mugman in this animated series based on the hit video game,” Netflix said of the show. Today: Live at 9 a.m. PT / noon ET, @geoffkeighley guest hosts @NetflixGeeked LIVE week, news on @netflixthe next video game adaptations. Expect:

– First clip of The Cuphead Show

– @League of Legends Esoteric

– The witcher

– Resident Evil live action serieshttps://t.co/EWP9835X5A pic.twitter.com/SHjtlAdut4 – Summer Game Fest – LIVE today! (@summergamefest) June 11, 2021 Other works confirmed for appearances on the Friday episode of Geeked Week include the League of Legends series Esoteric, The witcher, and a live adaptation of Resident Evil also coming to Netflix.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos