Why Amy Schumer’s Truck Stop Doppelganger Blows Twitter





“Amelia” claimed that she hadn’t killed anyone, despite her teardrop tattoo. Amy Schumer appeared just as baffled as the rest of the Twitter verse when an account shared an image of a woman in a truck stop who looked a lot like the comedian. Wednesday, Celina 52 Truck Stop posted the photo of “Amelia” posing with a mini-fridge the account claims to have won at the alleged Tennessee gas station. Sporting a teardrop tattoo and a “Truckin-nF —–” t-shirt while standing under a “Stop pooping in our parking lot” sign, Amelia quickly went viral, with fans highlighting her resemblance to the “Trainwreck” star. . Laureate Amelia wanted us to point out that her teardrop tattoo isn’t because she killed someone. She accidentally killed a pedestrian once after falling asleep while driving and got a tattoo to honor their memory. pic.twitter.com/Yb2fCibxLS – Celina 52 truck stop (@celinatruckstop) June 9, 2021

@celinatruckstop Raising the bet on the oddity, the narrative then made it clear that Amelia had not committed a homicide. “Award winner Amelia wanted us to stress that her teardrop tattoo wasn’t about killing someone,” the tweet read. “She accidentally killed a pedestrian once after falling asleep while driving and got a tattoo to honor their memory.” With a lot to unwrap in the posts, Schumer naturally responded by writing, “Wait, what’s going on at a truck stop? -Me” Celina 52 Truck Stop then reposted Schumer’s tweet, adding “I’d like to know too.” Wait, what happens at a truck stop? -me – Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) June 10, 2021

@amyschumer As the shenanigans created a sensation online, the website Snopes seemed to call it that: shenanigans. “The ‘Celina 52 Truck Stop’ is not a real truck stop,” said the fact checker. “They write on their Facebook page that they are a ‘satire / parody’ site.” Snopes also pointed out that the account had previously faked photos and fabricated stories, as they once used a photo of NHL player Phil Kessel holding a hockey puck to represent “Phil” who won a can of tobacco. According to the anti-myth site, everything looks fun and a way to sell t-shirts because Celina 52 Truck Stop shared a connect to purchase Amelia’s “Truckin-nF —–” T-shirt a few hours after the original post. Check the facts this snops pic.twitter.com/LMeen051un – Celina 52 truck stop (@celinatruckstop) June 10, 2021

@celinatruckstop We are the only Tennessee truck stop that is constitutionally exempt (we have the power to make our own laws on our property). Come see the difference today. #freedomisntfee pic.twitter.com/kTZ5CryTuD – Celina 52 truck stop (@celinatruckstop) June 10, 2021

@celinatruckstop However, Celina 52 Truck Stop hit back at Snopes, in what seemed like perfectly appropriate responses for an alleged satire site. After tweeting for the first time, “Take advantage of your lying trial,” the account followed with “If @snopes has never been to our truck stop how can they say it’s not real, exactly. they can’t. “ The account then changed his bio to “The only truck stop serving the Weber Valley area. We’re a real place, don’t believe Snopes.” The account also referred to a item by The New York Post – which said it could not verify allegations made by an alleged Celina 52 Truck Stop employee – as “fake news.” In the end, it’s hard to make an argument for the account do not be satirical when they share posts claiming that the US Constitution does not apply to their truck stop. Getty / Twitter







