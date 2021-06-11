Actor, writer, producer and restaurateur Chazz Palminteri and the Sinanaj brothers open their second Italian restaurant in a suburb just north of New York





WHITE PLAINS, NY, June 11, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Chazz Palminteri is best known for his memorable roles in “A Bronx Tale”, “Bullets over Broadway”, “The Usual Suspects”. Not only has it conquered the Big Apple through entertainment, but it has also done so in terms of food. In its eponymous restaurant, located at 30 W 46th Street, Palminteri pays homage to its Sicilian heritage, with classic dishes and a Frank Sinatra– inspired martini menu. It was Sinatra who made the actor fall in love with the old restaurants of the past. “He was talking to me about the big New York City restaurants he went to, like Toots Shor and Jilly’s. He always said you need a good place to go and eat when your friends are in town. Said Palminteri. So, in 2015, Palminteri joined forces with the Sinanaj brothers to open the Italian restaurant Chazz Palminteri in Midtown Manhattan. The Sinanaj brothers are well-known restaurateurs with several upscale restaurants in New York and Tokyo. Today the restaurant serves traditional Italian cuisine ranging from fresh meats and seafood to homemade pasta dishes and delicious desserts. The food, according to the actor, sets Italian restaurant Chazz Palminteri apart from other places and puts them in the conversation about the best Italian food in new York. “People can visit once because of my name, but they come back for the delicious food,” he says. The same menu will be served at the new White Plains Westchester restaurant. Homemade pasta, grilled octopus and lobster served on fettuccine are just a few dishes awaiting diners. According to business partner Jack sinanaj they also took advantage of the former tenantwood-fired pizzaovens, adding a new element to the repertoire of the actor turned restaurateur. Their truffle pizza is what they care most about. Made with truffles, mushrooms, fresh mozzarella and mixed herbs, its unique taste has quickly become popular with diners since the restaurant opened a week ago. Also, don’t miss their traditional Pizza Margarita and other special menu items. The new restaurant is located at 264 Main Street White Plains, New York, New York State 10601and is open 7 days a week. Reservations can be made on their website www.chazzpalminterinyc.comor by calling 914-600-8430. Contact: [email protected] SOURCE Chazz Palminteri Italian Restaurant & Pizza Related links http://www.chazzpalminterinyc.com



