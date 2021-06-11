Star Wars: Bad Batch Episode 7 Reminds Us Of Dark Clone Wars Endings

Warning: This episode has brief spoilers for Bad lot Episode 7 Battle Scars.

The last episode of Star Wars: The Wrong Lot reminded us of how disturbing the Clone Wars were, and the impact such a war will have on a person.

The episode also reminded us that sometimes you can wait to do something until it’s too late. Until something tragic inspires you to take care of a problem. Its something that is going well in our present time, where unbelievers and skeptics are rampant over the Covid-19 virus, vaccines and conspiracy theories. Well come back a little later.

What’s Bad Lot Episode 7 About?

Bad Batch’s seventh episode titled Battle Scars features a Clone Wars cameo as Captain Rex returns to help the Bad Batch get rid of their inhibitor chips, which the Empire used on the Clone Troopers to trick them into executing the Order 66.

Throughout the first seven episodes, we overheard Wrecker, a member of the Bad Batch team, complaining of a headache, a sign that his inhibitor chip could force him to adopt Order 66 and eliminate his fellow clones. . Rex suggests Wrecker and the rest of the crew receive their tokens removed inhibitor to prevent getting hit with orders 66. Although they arent showing signs of following Order 66, Rex suggests ways to think Bad batches might change.

Return of the Rex

We need to talk about Captain Rex’s return to the Star Wars universe. For the uninitiated, Rex has been a major player in the Clone Wars animated series, often teaming up with Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi on missions across the galaxy. He later became a close ally with Ahsoka Tano, fighting by his side until the war’s bitter end. In fact, his inhibitor chip encouraged him to kill Ahsoka in the later episodes of Clone Wars before they found a way to remove the chip.

The only other time we’ve seen Rex was in Star Wars: Rebels, where the characters in that show met Rex and other clone troopers who had been in hiding for years.

Now saw a glimpse of those postwar years. Rex talks about the end of the war and the danger of inhibitor chips throughout this episode. You can feel the story of the great Clone Wars hanging over him like his dream he might never escape. In truth, the moments with Rex are a reminder of his history and the war behind him. As much as the Star Wars movies can casually mention the Clone Wars, Bad Batch does a good job of showing how war affected soldiers and citizens. This is a great angle for a Star Wars project, as much of Star Wars focuses on the action rather than the spinoff.

Belief vs. unbelief

I couldn’t help but think about the novel coronavirus and the COVID-19 vaccine as I watched this episode. There is a scene where Captain Rex tries to encourage the Bad Batch soldiers to remove their inhibitor chips. He suggests that the chips if they don’t work immediately on warped clones like the wrong batch will end up hurting them and taking their minds off. He conjures them to get their tokens taken away. Members of Bad Lot, however, deny the idea, saying they know they’ll be safe for now.

It’s not later when Wrecker loses control of his mind that the bad lot change their minds. They see what is happening to their friend and decide to take action, withdraw their tokens and let Wrecker withdraw his as well. His close call as clear that the bad batch could have lost their minds if they didnt listen.

We’ve seen this throughout the pandemic. People have denied the existence of the new coronavirus or the vaccine’s effectiveness. Some of these people are later impacted by Covid-19, or a loved one is struck with the virus as well. Not to be too political in this review, but it is a massage there to listen to experts and those with experience in matters beyond your control. Sometimes a leader like Captain Rex or Dr.Anthony Fauci may have the answers to help you survive and continue the fight in this life.