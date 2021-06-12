Liam Hemsworth goes official on Instagram with Gabriella Brooks





Liam Hemsworth goes official on Instagram with model girlfriend Gabriella Brooks. The couple attended the 2021 Gold Dinner charity gala in Sydney alongside Hemsworth’s brother Chris, Chris’s wife Elsa Pataky and Matt Damon’s wife Luciana Barroso. Liam Hemsworth, 31, shared two Instagram photos of himself and Brooks dressed in formal wear at the gala, which was hosted by the Sydney Children’s Hospitals Foundation and helped raise funds for children and adolescents with mental health issues. Liam Hemsworth shared photos of himself and his model girlfriend Gabriella Brooks at a charity dinner alongside Hemsworth’s brother Chris, Chris’ wife Elsa Pataky and wife of Matt Damon, Luciana Barroso. liamhemsworth / Instagram Hemsworth opted for a black suit with a black shirt and tie, while Brooks, 23, looked stunning in a black Dior sleeveless dress with plunging neckline. Hemsworth’s first photo shows the couple wrapping their arms around each other as they stand next to Hemsworth’s brother, his wife and Barroso. A second free kick shows the whole gang having fun on camera as they sit at their table. “A fantastic night to raise much needed funds and awareness for one of the biggest and most difficult issues, children’s mental health,” the actor wrote in his caption. Although this is the first time Hemsworth or Brooks have shared an Instagram photo, they have already appeared on Chris Hemsworth together. Instagram pages in a photo Chris posted in November 2020 to wish brother Luke Hemsworth a happy 40th birthday. The couple can be seen posing alongside Luke and his wife, Samantha, Chris and Elsa, and parents of the Hemsworth family, Craig and Leonie. Liam Hemsworth, who was previously married to pop star Miley Cyrus, said People magazine in May 2020 that he and Brooks were in quarantine together in his home island of Phillip, Australia, revealing the couple spent the time playing Scrabble. “I used to play with my grandmother when I was a kid. She loved Scrabble,” Hemsworth recalls. “It made me nostalgic and brought back memories.” The couple were first spotted together in December 2019 while having lunch with Hemsworth’s parents in Byron Bay, NSW, Australia, People reported. Related:







