Lupine Part 2: Netflix Show’s greatest strength is still Omar Sy

The satisfied smile of Assane Diop who moves away from the people he has just foiled is an incandescent wonder. To say that “Lupine” succeeds thanks to the man behind that smile, Omar Sy, is an understatement. Get it out of this show – whether it’s in the first five episodes that became an international word-of-mouth success in early 2021 or in the five seconds that make up what Netflix calls “part 2” – and it’s tough. to imagine another part of it is equipped to handle what confidence in the performance of this title brings.

So it’s weird that “Lupine” Part 2 is doing its best to sideline much of that Sy playfulness that was the bulk of what got people hooked in January. Instead, the series doubles up on its plot side, goes through even more of its time-hopping setups, and heads for a finale that feels as stuck in the middle as the episodes before it.

Related

Related

Judging by the simple premise that guides them, these episodes certainly don’t need to be as drastic and frantic as they often are. Assane is still focused on his overriding goal: to see those responsible for trapping his father decades ago brought to justice to the kind of justice only he can deliver. This goal is both complicated and renewed by the events just before Part 2 begins. After a reconciliation bus ride promises happier news on the horizon, Assane’s son Raoul (Etan Simon ) is kidnapped. Hubert Pelligrini (Hervé Pierre), the man responsible for the pain in Assane’s childhood, seems determined to do it again in adulthood.

“Lupine” wants to absorb whatever comes with a police drama loaded with real and serious consequences, where parents cry out in grief when their children are killed right in front of them. He also wants to be an effortless, charming vehicle, with Sy dancing on the Four Peaks while cooking a delicious meal. He is very successful at the latter and always seems to wear himself out under the weight of the former.

Emmanuel Guimier

Part of that difficulty comes from the fact that Assane doesn’t really have any worthy opponents. Pierre doesn’t play him as a twirling villain with an exaggerated mustache, but Pelligrini has plenty of other attributes: goons to send, big money-stealing schemes backed by dummy foundations, and (of course) jewelry. invaluable. “Lupine” is content to portray him as the opposite of Assane in almost every respect except the justice of their robbery. He wants uncomplicated life and death stakes, and those shortcuts are more and more blatant as the season progresses.

The various law enforcement agencies chasing them have even less to hang on to. The possible exception is Guedira (Soufiane Guerrab), whose unlikely team with Assane at the start of Part 2 gives the audience a chance to sit down with the two as they find emotional common ground. But the other officers who stalk Assane through his various disguises rarely have time to do anything other than connect the dots in the case. Even then, it’s rarely more convincing than watching Guedira decipher a few simple anagrams in the show’s early episodes.

On the connection point front, these officers are in good company, as there is hardly a part of “Lupine” that is not dedicated to drawing thematic and narrative parallels as clear as possible. It comes up most often in the series’ frequent 25-year-old flashbacks to Assane in his youth. When those 1995 glimpses are closer to seeing young Assane gain confidence in a game of shells by the river, it works. Following the evolution throughout the life of the Assane trio, their ex Claire (Ludivine Sagnier) and their best friend Ben (Antoine Gouy) also works to a certain extent. As neat and tidy as most others are mapping Assane’s ongoing attempts in the present, they are often locked into repeating what we’ve already seen.

These flashbacks aren’t the only way “Lupine” needlessly disrupts his own timeline. Too often, for a shocking and overwhelming turn of episodes, the show takes audiences through the proven heist story trick of showing you what you just saw, albeit with a slightly different perspective. Sometimes the tiny breadcrumbs indicating a way of an explanation in retrospect creates a funny wrong direction. But after half a dozen times, it’s a fakeout that loses a lot of its shine. (There’s one particular revelation late in the season that would be a lot more fun if this technique hadn’t been blunted already.)

Emmanuel Guimier

It makes sense that “Lupine” continues to invoke his literary inspiration. Like any stalwart of the modern franchise, there’s never much doubt that he won’t eventually gain the upper hand. Any threat of danger remains out of reach, any setback eventually corrected. That’s part of the appeal of the series (as presumably Assane’s prodigious hand-to-hand combat skills are), but it’s also what makes Part 2’s dramatic hairpin turns more serious. a little wrong. “Lupine” is not a show committed enough to make Assane’s exploits operate at a higher level than mischief. When things turn to a potential legitimate bloodshed, the series feels overwhelmed.

It’s a shame, because “Lupine” works at its most whimsical. Assane as the character is the most entertaining in the small-scale logistical trickery. You don’t need a car chase with a driver nearly pulverized by an oncoming train when you have someone who delights in the art of cheating on cops and ripping old racists out of their jewelry ill-gotten. Part 2 is also bogged down with a lot of unnecessary technology. Swiping an officer’s badge in one motion and then using it to gain access to a crime scene is much more satisfying than having to pretend there is a smartphone app that can mimic swipe card access.

But if the protagonist of a series is to be burdened with all of these unnecessary complications, few are better equipped to make them work than Sy. It’s a performance marked by so much indirect joy that it’s almost too hard to believe Assane in the moments he says he’s thinking about giving up what he does best. If part 3 is indeed to come, “Lupine” would do well to resist the temptation to go further than he already has. A burglar gentleman and his smirk are more than enough.

Rating: C +

“Lupine” Part 2 is now available to stream on Netflix.

Register: Stay up to date with the latest movie and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.