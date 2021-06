Roush Review: Kevin Is One F *** – ed Up Show | Entertainment

Kevin can fuck himself could be one of the most daring high concept experiments since Normand Léars revolutionaryMary Hartman, Mary Hartman turned the national sitcom upside down in the 1970s. In this case, that’s not necessarily a compliment. Sending The king of queens– Comedy-style with a blunt, un-funny parody, this daring comedy-drama that dares to pronounce its name is all about Allison (Schitts CreekIt’s awesome Annie murphy), instantly recognizable as this laughable snapshot of the proverbial long-suffering television woman. As in: How did a jerk like Kevin end up with a take like her? And why would she ever suffer this fool? Every time we leave the sitcom sim of a show in a show, the camera follows Allison off the stage in what suddenly and surprisingly becomes an austere, depressing real world with no bright lights or lines of laughter. We watch her simmer in frustrated rage wishing Kevin (Eric Petersen), her repulsive clown of immature, dead husband. It’s like going from Nick at Nite to a grim, lifelong psychodrama without having to use the remote. While the execution of these jarring transitions is flawless, the real problem with Kevin is that once you get it, there isn’t much else to get. It fails one of the most essential TV tests – you must want to come back every week to find out more. Sadly, both halves of the show are mostly miserable. Allisons’ life with Kevin turns out to be both a bad sitcom and a lackluster drama. The simulated comedy is just numbing, with a screaming stepdad (Brian Howe) and neighbors both silly (Alex Bonifer) and mocking (Mary Hollis Inboden) among other outdated conventions. Kevin even has the audacity to date his wife: Honey, you know what happens when you try to be funny. (Ray romano would never have tried this line on Patricia heatonI’m just saying.) And Allisons goes from nostalgic dreamer to scheming calculator and hapless, despite being authentically played, is a drab, dreary depressant, lacking the dramatic or suspenseful pulse required as she tries to break down. Watching Kevin, I was tempted to tell the show to go turn around itself. Kevin can fuck himself, Series premiere, Sunday,June 13, AMC + (Premieres June 20, 9 / 8c,atAMC)

