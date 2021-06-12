Boone High School actors receive awards for Beauty and the Beast





Boone’s high school production of Disneys Beauty and the Beast, which premiered in March, won several state awards. The Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards, presented by Des Moines Performing Arts, awarded BHS performers with Distinguished Stage Honors for Gaston (a scene from Act I); outstanding achievement in a leading role for Carlee Carpenter as Belle; and special recognition in a leading role to Zander Reed as Lefou, Jason Prazak as Cogsworth, Ben Lumley as Lumière. We had four very good performances. We had a great turnout from people in person and virtually, said director Jed Hammen. It was a very large-scale musical to set up a big cast, extravagant costumes, and tough music. This is the second time that Carpenter has received the award. She won it last year for her role as the Bakers Wife in the play Into The Woods. Carpenter has been involved in community theater since he was a child. She prepared for the role of Belle by watching the original Disney film and studying other princess roles, with the goal of presenting a complex, multidimensional character. More local news:Ames’ food composting program, now free, saw increased use after derecho, during pandemic Three judges come to your performances and they come to at least two of them. They reject high and low scores, and the average score is used to base the rewards. All the kids are getting the judges’ feedback in two weeks, but we don’t know the prices at that time, Hammen said. These are awarded annually, so they take all musical productions and select a certain number of children to be represented in the musical theater showcase awards. Carpenter was chosen to participate in the showcase, filmed at the Des Moines Civic Center. Performing on this stage has been a long-standing dream of the actress. She sings part of the song A Change in Me. We did these medleys where a bunch of people from different schools would sing 45 seconds of one of their songs solo, and then they mixed it up, she said. This year’s student performances were recorded at the Civic Center in June with no live audience. There was no showcase in 2020 because of the pandemic. The performances, including the appearance of Carpenters, will be shown on an Iowa PBS show at 8:30 p.m. on July 9. Ben Lumley, who portrayed Lumière a Candelabra, said it can be difficult to keep his arms shaped like candles because the costume was heavy. I thought it was amazing to be on stage and to be able to perform despite the restrictions that we have had over the year, said Lumley. The honor surprised me and I am honored to know that I achieved such a feat when I didn’t even know there were any prizes to be awarded. Carpenter, who graduated this year, is embarking on music education at Iowa State. Looking to the future, Shed wants to start his own children’s theater company. It’s great to win awards, but the feedback students receive is invaluable, Hammen said.

