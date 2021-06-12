Entertainment
Vaccinated guests do not need masks inside
There will soon be many more smiles visible in “the most magical place on Earth”.
Starting Tuesday, fully vaccinated Disney World guests will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most areas of the Orlando, Florida theme park, according to his website. Masks will still be required for all guests of Disney transportation, including Disney Skylineraerial buses, monorails, and gondolas.
The park does not require visitors to provide proof of vaccination, but has said it expects guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue to wear face covers in all interior areas, to the entry and in attractions and transport.
The new maskpolicy follows a recent update to COVID-19 guidelines in Orange County, where Disney World is located. The county lifted all local face mask recommendations on June 5.
The park applied both indoors and outdoorsmasking until May 15, when he abandoned the mandate of the outdoor mask. The change came shortly after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed its masking guidelines for Americans fully vaccinated, claiming that they would no longer need to wear face coverings in most indoor situations.
Disney World is also relaxing physical distancing guidelines and will have updated guidelines visible in places like queues, shops, restaurants, attractions, transportation, and theaters.
Some attractions may still operate with limited capacity or remain temporarily closed, according to its website.
We weren’t ready to bring everything back just yet, the website says, but we’re optimistic and look forward to the day when Disney friends and princesses can kiss again.
Digital masks:Walt Disney World will no longer digitally add face masks to photos of the ride
