From corporate life to the pursuit of the arts, the inspiring journey of actor Paribhasha Mishra
Actress-singer-producer Paribhasha, who is currently tasting the success of her latest film The Date Story which airs on Disney + Hotstar, has had a pretty inspiring journey so far. From working in the corporate sector to pursuing her dream of pursuing the arts, she has done it all.
By elaborating on her background, Paribhasha shares, I wanted to become financially independent fairly early in my life and wanted to have a progressive career chart. As a result, I completed my MBA in UK and started working at one of the biggest banks in the country. I was very successful and moved to Bangalore, India after a few years but continued to work in the corporate sector. Due to a change in my personal situation, I chose to leave the company and explore a life that gave me a greater sense of satisfaction. I traveled a lot with introspection and decided to work in the social sector but continued to pursue my arts in parallel.
I did theater and I continued to sing alongside it gave me a kick in life.
I met Akash Goila during this time for one of the projects and discovered Filmeraa. The deep understanding of this OTT platform showed me a new perspective on indie filmmaking, cause-based content, and transparent revenue streams. I was able to resonate with the vision, the idea and I joined Filmeraa and that’s how I landed in the industry, she continues.
Speaking of her challenges, she adds, I’ve always pursued my arts in one way or another, but I didn’t take it professionally. My main challenge was to take enough time out of my full-time job. I had to say no to a lot of projects due to time constraints. I realized that I was lucky to have some interesting projects and that I had to do something about them. The risk of quitting a full-time job and losing my financial stability was high, but I chose to take this risk after a while in my life so that I could spend more time, learning and practicing my arts.
Paribhasha who is versatile and has a creative inclination for multiple arts such as acting, producing and singing, dancing, one thing I understood about myself is that I really need to channel my emotions and express myself. This expression can occur through multiple forms of writing, storytelling, acting, singing, dancing, or sketching. It is all interconnected and I don’t see a very different form from the other, of course they are different forms but they are all ways of channeling one’s creativity, emotions and thought process.
Her latest film is a recent anthology The Date Story – Lunch Stories Chapter 2 where she shares screen space with popular TV actor Devoleena. The story of the date is a very real story inspired by real impact. It is also close to my heart because these clashes with so many layers of society. We took gender bias in the movie, but the concept isn’t just about gender, it’s about the underlying patriarchy in the society that operates on so many levels, from the profession to the ability to do things you love. . There is no logic to any form of suppression and we always live in a world full of power dynamics and suppression because there is someone who sees themselves as superior (for no rational reason).
This story also deals with our own limitations and how a simple incident or simple conversation can help us act beyond our limitations and social conditioning. He talks about breaking free from his own limitations. I loved working with Devoleena as a woman, she could easily connect with the concept and experience the character so well, concludes Paribhasha.
Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.
