Blood drive will be organized in Hollywood to remedy the shortage





LOS ANGELES, CA The blood supply has remained critical for much of the pandemic, and Cedars-Sinai on Friday urged Angelenos to step up and help next week for World Blood Donor Day.

Cedars-Sinai will host blood drives at the hospital throughout the week and in locations across the county, including Sunday, June 20 at Mount Sinai Memorial Parks in Hollywood Hills. “Throughout the pandemic, many organizations like schools, churches and large businesses did not organize blood drives like they did before, which created a constant shortage,” said Armando Romero, Associate Director of Blood Donor Services at Cedars-Sinai.

Romero added that the need for blood increases over the summer as more Americans travel and do not visit open blood clinics during the pandemic. “While many of us go on vacation during the summer, the need for blood donation never goes on vacation,” Romero said.

The American Red Cross reports that only 3% of Americans donate blood. Cedars-Sinai will be holding seven blood drives at a different location from Sunday to the following Sunday, except Thursday. The locations are:

Sunday at the Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, 8555 Beverly Blvd. 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday at the Westchester Elks Lodge, 8025 W. Manchester Ave. in Playa del Rey from 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday at the MA Center, 128 Catalina Ave. at Redondo Beach from 10:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday at Northridge Fashion Center, 9301 Tampa Ave. from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday June 18 at LAX Coastal Chamber of Commerce, 9100 S. Sepulveda Blvd. # 210 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday June 19 at AV Saving Lives in Summer, 2723 Rancho Vista Blvd. in Palmdale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and

Sunday June 20 at Mount Sinai Memorial Parks, 5950 Forest Lawn Drive in Hollywood Hills from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Blood drives will follow social distancing guidelines and people are required to wear face coverings at all times. Donors will be screened for COVID-19. Those interested in donating blood can check their eligibility at https://ceda.rs/3gfvsZB.

City News Service and Patch Staffer Paige Austin contributed to this report.

