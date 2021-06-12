Eileen Galindo on Paramount + ‘Why Women Kill’ – CBS Detroit

(CBS Local) – The first three episodes of season two of “Why do women kill”Are now airing on Paramount Plus and the new season is even juicier than the first. This season takes place in 1949 and features several new actors like Eileen Galindo. The actor plays the maid Isabel Vega, who works for Rita and always seems to find her way into the action.

CBS Local DJ Sixsmith sat down with Galindo to discuss the new season of “Why Women Kill”, what it was like working with executive producer Mark Cherry again, and how she supported her career as a actress in Hollywood who goes through and through. .

READ MORE: The State Council ordered to approve the bill to end the Emergency Powers Act

“It has been an amazing experience working with Mark Cherry and his team,” said Galindo. “They are masters of this kind of storytelling. It was truly a thrill. I had done Desperate Housewives 10 or 15 years ago and I kinda liked being in Mark’s world and the way they tell stories.

“This show is so beautifully designed. My co-star who I mainly work with is Lana Parrilla and she is just glorious. We took so long to create these characters. The backstory, where they’re from and our relationship was so strong it really shows on camera and fans react. It’s incredible. The show takes place in 1949 and the main thing it explores is what it means to be beautiful and the truth behind the facades people put up.

READ MORE: Detroit teenage girls create Corktown ‘mobility hub’ as a way to connect Detroiters

Galindo has been an actress in Hollywood for three decades and she has been involved in big projects like “Dora the Explorer” where she voiced Dora’s mother and she also recently participated in the Oscar nominated movement “The Letter Room. “. The actor had to overcome many challenges along the way to further his career.

“There’s a lot more content and the cost of living has gone up, but unfortunately we’re not doing what we used to do anymore,” said Galindo. “It’s not a big part, but there is more choice for people. I am what is called a companion actor. This is the same model that I incorporated over 30 years ago. I also do voice over, commercials, cinema and theater.

“Doing a bit of everything is what gives me this salary. I am solidly in the middle class. In the 1990s, six percent of union actors were from the middle class and earned between $ 50,000 and $ 150,000 a year. Now that’s about one percent of the workforce. I keep going and have been Dora’s mom in Dora the Explorer for 16 years. It continues to pay off pretty good residue. As actors, we live off our royalties and the royalties are what pays the mortgage. “

NO MORE NEWS: Governor Whitmer seeks $ 250 million for parks; Senate has $ 1.5 billion bridge plan

Stream season two of “Why Women Kill” now on Paramount +.

Related