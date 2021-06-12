A prequel to the Lord of the Rings anime is on its way





Fallout-thirsty “Lord of the Rings” fans have never had to wait so long, between the 2010’s Hobbit Trilogy , and Amazon Prime’s upcoming “Lord of the Rings” TV series adaptation. New Line Cinema announced Thursday that it has started working with Warner Bros. Animation to produce an animated film prequel to the classic 2000s fantasy series directed by Peter Jackson , and animation and voice casting work is already underway. Of all the adaptations and spinoffs of the fantasy epic, an anime is certainly a new and refreshing start, especially for the modern age. The animated film, directed by Kenji Kamiyama, is titled “The Lord of the Rings: War of the Rohirrim” and will tell the story of Helm Hammerhand, who was King of Rohan during the war with the Dunlendings trying to usurp his throne, long before the events of the Jackson trilogy. The story will explore the legendary fortress Helm’s Deep, named after the king himself, and the familiar site of a key conflict in 2000s films. “This will be yet another epic portrayal of the world of JRR Tolkien that has never been told before. We are honored to partner with much of the incredible talent behind the two film trilogies, as well as new creative personalities for tell that story, ”Warner Bros. Animation chairman Sam Register said in a statement announcing the project. He also cited the line from King Theoden (Bernard Hill) at the start of the iconic siege of Helm’s Deep: “And so it begins.” While the project will feature new screenwriters who were not part of the original trilogy, Kamiyama will be joined by screenwriter Philippa Boyens, who co-wrote the original films as a consultant on the project. The animated film has yet to receive a release date. As for Amazon’s take on the legendary fantasy franchise, the series is currently slated to have at least five seasons, with eight to 10 episodes per season. Filming for the the first two seasons started earlier this year , and the pilot finished filming and is in post-production, in January. More than 20 years after the premiere of “Fellowship of the Ring” in theaters, the franchise “The Lord of the Rings” has remained as popular like always. And now, as it embarks on a whole new all-new story, the epic fantasy franchise will do so via a whole new medium: anime.

