In defense of an East Asian “Velma” in a new, reimagined Scooby-Doo spin-off

Because apparently there just aren’t enough bad things to be outraged in a world where a cop overturned pregnant woman’s car and the planet is about to be invaded by a climate catastrophe, some people on the internet were rather pissed off about Velma for “Scooby-Doo” fame being from East Asia offspring in his upcoming HBO, adult cartoon spin-off.

This is of course not the first time that a cartoon, fictional or historical character has been recast or reimagined not to be white, and each time that happens the world does not end or sink in. the apocalypse, as racist crowds on the internet seem. to suggest. Yet each time their reaction is the same, whether it is the casting of a black woman (Jodie Turner-Smith) as Anne Boleyn in a new historical drama, or Halle Bailey in the role of Ariel in the live-action “Little Mermaid”, or the non-white “Bridgerton” characters, or, you know, pretty much everyone in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton”.

HBO announced “Velma,” a Mindy Kaling project in which Kaling will also play Velma, will join its adult cartoon roster in February and have provided exciting updates on the show at the TV Kids Summer Festival. Tom Ascheim, President of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics, specifically revealed that Velma will be reinvented as an East Asian woman.

Ascheim said Kaling was “excited to reinvent what Scooby-Doo would be like if Velma was of East Asian descent.” He also noted that “Velma” would take place “in a different world” and “there is no dog or van but we have our four key characters through a different lens”.

If there’s anything to be outraged here, it’s the absence of Scooby, the lovable puphimself who solves mysteries, or the iconic “Mystery Machine” van. This is how you know that members of the internet mob attacking this reinvention of Velma aren’t actually deeply passionate “Scooby-Doo” fans that they claim to be true fans would be mad at the lack of. noticeable dog and vehicle. These “fans” are just, well, racist.

In response to the announcement of Velma’s run on the new adult cartoon, some have replied by tweeting “Not my Velma”, and even calling the show “dead on arrival,” among other tweets that take literal cartoon very, very seriously. But let’s clear up a few things. First, we don’t even really know Velma was white, first and foremost she was played by Hayley Kiyoko, notably not white, in two live-action “Scooby-Doo” movies, after all. Velma and “Vilma” are popular Filipino female names as well, which has led some “Scooby-Doo” fans to speculate, for years now, that Velma is in fact Asian.

Second, what if a literal cartoon was written in white, at one point, and now reinvented? This happens all the time, especially in all of the aforementioned examples, and is actually dare I say a good thing, defying whiteness as a long-standing default. The fact that Velma’s race is no longer ambiguous and is decidedly Asian, is a step forward, we are at a point where race is not simply ignored or conveniently excluded from our narrative.

And for what it’s worth, it all applies to historical dramas as well. Historical dramas have always taken visual liberties with their storytelling, but the only freedom that self-proclaimed internet historians ever seem to be upset with is when an actor of color plays a white historical figure. Shows, movies, and entertainment are literally art, and art is literally imagination and re-imagining, so maybe you’re reading a history textbook if you’re upset with the interpretation. modern artistry of a modern designer?

Anyway, as someone who grew up accumulating “Scooby-Doo” graphic novels and browsing the series and movies, I don’t know what a young me would have felt about one of the detectives. of cartoons sharing my Asian heritage, but I’m happy kids today won’t have to guess how they would feel and experience it for themselves.

