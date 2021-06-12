10 things North Hollywood’s pantries need right now





NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA Summer is supposed to be a fun time for kids to put away books and enjoy their school breaks. Yet for 13 million children, relaxation can be far from their minds, replaced by worry when they wonder where they will get their next meal.

These children are among 42 million people who may be at risk of chronic hunger in the 2021 United States, a number that has only been exacerbated by the pandemic, according to Feeding America, one of the largest organizations in the fight. against the country’s hunger. One of the places deeply affected by hunger this year is Los Angeles County.

Before the pandemic, 1.1 million people in Los Angeles County were considered food insecure, according to Feeding America. The continued economic fallout from the health pandemic has pushed that number to 16.7% of residents who are on the verge of hunger. The struggle intensifies during the summer months. At school, about 30.4 million children rely on the National School Lunch program for free and discounted meals, according to the most recent data from the United States Department of Agriculture.

However, during the summer months, only a fraction of these children benefit from the traditional summer meal programs offered by schools. Congress took several steps this year to ensure children continue to have easy access to food throughout the summer months. In March, the US Department of Agriculture announced the extension of several waivers until September 30. The extension allows all school districts to offer free summer meals to all children, regardless of their income level.

USDA Meals for children Site Finder was also created to help kids, parents, and others find summer meal sites near them quickly and easily. While summer meal programs are expected to serve nearly 54 million meals this year, according to Feeding America, not all families have convenient and easy access to a summer meal site.

This is where pantries could step up to fill in the gaps. That means now is another great time to donate to our local pantries. Wondering what to give? Here are the 10 items most pantries, including those in Los Angeles County, need during the summer months: Peanut Butter Canned soup Canned fruit Canned vegetables Canned Stew Canned fish Canned beans Wholemeal pasta Brown rice Kid-friendly items like granola bars, pudding cups or fruit snacks It’s important to note that the most necessary items in a pantry don’t tend to change from school to summer months. Most could use these donated items year-round, according to Feeding America. Pantry and food banks saw a 55% increase in their use during the pandemic, according to the latest data from Feeding America, erasing a decade of progress toward ending hunger in the United States. Here are some pantries in Los Angeles: Here are some other resources to consider if you want to donate but don’t know where to start: Feeding America serves 200 member food banks that serve and deliver 60,000 pantries, kitchens and meal programs across the country. FIND FOOD

Find your local food bank MAKE A DONATION

Donate to Feeding America* LILY

“The impact of the coronavirus on food insecurity” ACT

Act against hunger

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos