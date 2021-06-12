Critics want James Corden to end ‘offensive cultural’ game





Late Late Show host James Corden is facing backlash for a segment of his TV show that many internet users find incredibly culturally offensive. The segment, Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts, is a Truth or Dare riff that gives celebrity guests the choice between answering an embarrassing question or eating food that Corden has deemed unappetizing or inedible. The problem is that many of the so-called offensive dishes are not uncommon in other parts of the world, especially in Asian cuisine. Foods like balut, a dish of fertilized eggs that is a staple in Filipino cuisine, and chicken feet, an item easily found in Chinese restaurants, have been called terrible and truly disgusting in one. Segment 2016 with Jimmy Kimmel. I don’t even really know what it is, Corden said as he introduced the balut to Kimmel. The long-running game is a popular segment of Cordens’ show, enlisting celebrities such as Cher, Kobe Bryant, Kim Kardashian, Harry Styles, and Justin Bieber. Chrissy Teigen made an appearance three months ago on the most recent edition by Spill Your Guts. Former fan Kim Saira launched a petition on Tuesday to fight the cultural insensitivity of the segments. With over 13,200 signatures to date, the Change.org petition calls on Corden to change the game or stop it altogether. He also asks Corden to apologize and donate to support Asian businesses. Saira recently said the Today show that she stopped watching Corden after seeing the segment ridicule balut, a sentimental food she eats with her family on her travels in the Philippines. I was so confused, and I felt like it was a moment where I was like, Oh, my God, like, this is my culture. I don’t understand why he doesn’t care, ”Saira said. Representatives for The Late Late Show did not immediately respond to a request for comment. who spills your guts or fills your guts segment on James Corden takes food from so many Asian cultures and calls it disgusting and doesn’t care. it’s micro aggression and it’s racist – Iraq. (@ N01NAMGISTAN) June 7, 2021 Comments below the video of Kimmels’ appearance, which has been viewed over 27 million times, echo a similar sentiment. I think it’s funny that they mainly use Asian food as disgusting foods that they will dare to eat. Kind of really offensive, we read. The part where they had traditional Asian food was extremely disrespectful, they could have been more polite or subtle about it even if it was disgusting, another user says. On Monday, Saira also posted a TIC Tac which went viral and inspired her to create the petition. The video, which shares his commentary on clips from the episode Spill Your Guts balut, has been viewed over 2 million times. ok but this is real asian food and you go on live tv to tell people how disgusting it is, she captioned the video. can i touch very quickly how spilling your guts / filling your guts thing of james corden can lead celebrities to knowingly or unknowingly disrespect common asian dishes – maeve (@ cha0scorner) June 7, 2021 Critics also highlighted the need to re-evaluate the presentation of Asian food segments in the wake of increased attention to anti-Asian violence across the country. Content like this continually perpetuates and encourages mischief and racism against Asian Americans in our daily lives, the Sairas petition reads.







