Stormfront Stage Breakdown – The Hollywood Reporter

[This story contains spoilers for The Boys season two.]

The boys, Amazon’s Zeitgeisty superhero series, has been hailed for being so close to the news that it borders on predicting the future. The second season ended in October and included violence at a congressional hearing, and just two months later, on January 6, real insurgents stormed the United States Capitol. Series creator Eric Kripke takes no pleasure in actually mirroring the series.

“The spectacle is a dystopia… The idea that so much is coming true is not a good one,” Kripke said during THR presents Questions and answers powered by Vision Media. “We’re happy to have an outlet to talk about some things that really need to be talked about, and we’re grateful for that, but I would much prefer that we live in a really boring world where the show doesn’t quite hit the air. time to strike right now.

The boys takes place in a world where superheroes are ruled by a powerful and corrupt society called Vaught.

The first season had yet to be released and became a phenomenon when Aya Cash was cast as Stormfront, the villain who was later revealed to be a literal Nazi and the widow of Vaught founder Frederick Vaught. When Cash auditioned, his character was taking shape in his first episodes, in which Stormfront joins super-team The Seven and appears to be just another charismatic new hero. It wasn’t until she was chosen that Cash learned the true depth of the character, including the consequences of her actions in the finale.

“I remember sitting on my couch thinking, ‘What? No! It’s amazing, ”recalls Cash. “It was so much fun to hear what was going to happen and how she was going to get her performance as well, which changed several times during the season. She was going to be punished in different ways.

For Annie / Starlight actress Erin Moriarty, that scene in which she participated in a Stormfront beating was complicated due to her real friendship with Cash.

“You have Aya Cash, whom we all love in real life and who is the cutest human being in real life,” says Moriarty, “and then she plays this person who is the symbol and the epitome of the worst sides. of our country, and I have never felt totally opposite feelings at the same time towards the same situation.

In the writer’s room, this scene was also a challenge.

“There were so many characters who needed a piece of her that it was hard to structure,” Kripke recalls of the episode, written by Rebecca Sonnenshine. “Annie needed her part of her, Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) definitely did. Maeve (Dominique McElligott) needed it. Butcher (Karl Urban) had to be in the game. There were so many people who had to line up to beat Stormfront that we struggled. This is the puzzle.

Actors who work on the show note that Kripke is receptive to comments. For example, Urban suggested how Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell) would come to an end, proposing the idea during a visit to Comic-Con. Ultimately, the character is defeated by an Almond Joy candy bar.

“Nathan Mitchell, who plays Noir, has an incredibly severe nut allergy,” says Kripke. “In each of these green rooms, there are only nuts. Karl said to me, ‘We should give Noir an allergy to nuts.’ This is the best idea ever.

Of course, that doesn’t mean actors always get what they want. Moriarty, whose character Annie is romantically involved with Jack Quaid’s Hughie Campbell, notes that his on-screen love interest has pitched the same idea every season.

“Season one, Hughie and I have this scene where I’m like, ‘You’re not intimidated by me and how can I literally bench you?’ And he said, ‘No,’ Moriarty remembers, ‘I feel like every season Jack is like,’ Maybe this is the season we see you benching me. be that. ‘ “

The team is filming season three in Toronto, while a college-focused spin-off run by Vaught for young adults hoping to become superheroes is on the horizon. Asked if the characters of The boys could appear on this show, Kripke suggests there will be crossover opportunities.

“Without revealing anything, we find a lot of reasonable crossbreeding opportunities, because what you forget is that the Seven of our world are the biggest stars on the planet,” Kripke said. “It’s interesting to move to the perspective of people who admire these people rather than being with them… (We see) the perspective of ambitious people in this world who want to be the next heroes, that’s what the show is about. is really about. It was super interesting to see. So we find a lot of good opportunities to refer to the Mothership. “

