Rio Ferdinand: I am a strict parent | Entertainment





Rio Ferdinand is a strict parent. The 42-year-old former footballer has four children Lorenz, 14, Tate, 12, and Tia, 10, whom he has with his late wife Rebecca Ellison, and his six-month-old son Cree, whom he has with his wife Kate. Ferdinand and said he often rules in his home and is especially tough on his children when it comes to snacks. He said: Yeah, I’m pretty strict. I think it’s really about finding the balance. You have to be strict, but you have to allow the children to have fun and have fun, within reason. When it comes to things like snacks, you have to do it at the right time and control the amounts when they are young children. My kids are good like that, we put them in a good routine. When we watch football or watch a movie, it’s our snack and we love it. Rio also said he was an active parent as he didn’t mind changing the diapers of his youngest child. He told The Sun newspaper: I’m pretty involved, I think Kate would say the same. I don’t mind changing diapers, bath times and everything is great at all, so some cooking when I can, I don’t mind doing that too. Meanwhile, Kate – who tied the knot with Rio in 2019 – recently admitted motherhood has been “such a trip.” While there have been so many ups and downs, Kate is grateful for the support of her friends, family and fans for helping her “stop fighting if every day doesn’t go as planned. “. Inspired by her story on Instagram, she shared, “Some days I hit the gym and feel ready to take on the world… And other days we shower, go back to bed, we let’s snuggle up and it’s good! Being a mom is such a journey. Ever since I talked to all of you and other moms … I really feel like I can relate so much to you all and stopped fighting if every day doesn’t go as planned . “

