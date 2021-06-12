Killers tease ‘Dustland’ collaboration with Bruce Springsteen





The Killers shared a preview of their upcoming collaboration with Bruce Springsteen titled “Dustland,” which will be released on June 16. Las Vegas glam-pop veterans tease the “murderous collaboration“with a mystery artist on social media during the final day, inviting fans to guess functionality. Springsteen confirmed their collaboration with Brandon Flowers and the band yesterday during an appearance on Sirius XM’s E Street Radio. “Looks like the cat is out of the bag. When the boss decides it’s time to make an announcement, it’s time to make an announcement “, the killers tweeted yesterday after Springsteen’s confirmation, as well as a unique illustration for “Dustland”. The song appears to be an update of The Killers’ “A Dustland Fairytale”, the fourth single from their 2008 album. Day and age. The band also uploaded a 10-second clip of the song, which shows Flowers and Springsteen singing the lyrics, “Castles in the sky are blocked, vandalized / We’re closing drawbridges. “ You can watch the preview below. Springsteen also confirmed an upcoming collaboration with fellow rocker John Mellencamp. “I worked on three songs from John’s album and spent time in Indiana with him,” he told Sirius XM hosts Jim Rotolo and Dave Marsh. “I really like Jean. He’s a great songwriter, and I got very close [with him] and had a lot of fun with him. I sang a little on his record. Springsteen is clearly anxious to leave after spending the past year off the road due to the coronavirus pandemic. He recently announced the return of Springsteen on Broadway, which will take place from June 26 to September 7 at the St. James Theater in New York. The intimate theater dates should serve as a good warm-up for the E Street Band’s 2022 tour, which the singer confirmed in passing during his radio visit. Meanwhile, the killers mentionned in April that they finished working on the continuation of their 2020 album Implode the Mirage and plan to release the new record later this year. Bruce Springsteen’s albums ranked from worst to best With so many albums, where to start? Check out the following list of Bruce Springsteen albums, ranked from worst to best.







