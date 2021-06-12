Entertainment
Bollywood Rewind | CID: The thriller Dev Anand who gave Bombay his anthem
In this weekly column, we take another look at the treasures of the Golden Years of Hindi cinema. Today we take another look at Raj Khosla’s 1956 film CID.
Editor-in-chief killed, and there is also enough evidence for CID assessor Shekhar to capture his man, but he clarifies that there is more to the case than meets the eye . Shekhar digs much deeper, but finds himself accused of police cruelty as the con artist who took out the publisher dies. Ranging from the system to show his virtue, the active investigator, who remains refined even under the most terrible conditions, is a male who can uncover a needle in a haystack.
The 1956 film CID returns its hat to the cinema noir à la Hitchcock. At the time of its launch, the category was not as prominent in Hindi films as it later became. The ethically unclear personalities repainted in all shades of gray, the femme fatale who uses her sexuality to gain her means, as well as the investigator who was targeted by the system – they were all ably used by Supervisor Raj Khosla and author Inder Raj Anand in CID produced by Master Dutt.
The movie opens with a questionable call buying the murder of a specific person, but we don’t know the phone is overdue. Shortly after, the newspaper’s editor is killed and Shekhar also arrives at the scene. Played by Dev Anand, Shekhar is the essential hero who takes control of the display with his beauty and wit. In a scene where he has to join a suspicious event rather than attend his precious’s birthday celebration, he is informed by his sweetheart, played by Shakila, “If you go, we’re done.” He simply declares “I’m sorry” and runs off as well, but prepares the next day by serenading him. “Aankhon Hey there Aakhon Mein Ishaara Ho Gaya.” Dev’s Shekhar is fasting on his feet. He can place 2 and 2 with each other when he locates a “Cigarette charas vali” at the scene of the offense and also zeros the place where he could find the criminal.
CID was Waheeda Rehman’s launch in Hindi films and it also looks like she was still sharpening her craft here. There is a specific musicality to its chat cast but its display visibility is exciting. Her Kamini sits on the borderline between being the femme fatale whose ethical compass doesn’t go beyond murder, but still has enough principles to be guided to the silver lining. Mehmood, who is often beloved for his comedic travels, is huge here like the work with the assassin.
CID gets his breathing minutes with the personality of Johnny Pedestrian – a pocket picker who is a minor criminal but can’t imagine offering his wit for a killer to get away. Among one of the most beloved tunes recorded on him “Yeh Hai Bombay Meri Jaan” has actually been fictionalized for the fate for the last 6 years since launch, but it cleverly communicates the story with lines like “Beghar Ko Aawaara Yahan Kehte Has Has, Khud Kaate Wind Sabke Kahein Isko Service.”
This reliable use of tunes matches the fact that the film’s pre-climax cleverly uses worms from “Kahin Pe Nigahen Kahin Pe Nishana” taking the story forward with such wisdom. Not only the verses, CID also uses his historical songs quite effectively. When the personality of Shekhar satisfies Kamini for the first time, the songs that follow him to his domain are enough to interest you.
The film is essentially a thriller, but by the time the target market finds out they made it, which is practically halfway through the film, they buy Shekhar’s Journey and also want him to solve the challenge so that he can be the hero that he should be.
CID’s is one of those musical standards of OP Nayyar that have actually reached an evergreen state. In addition to the tunes mentioned above, “Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar” and also “Boojh Mera Kya Naam Re” were also a component of this cd. The well known now “Jaata Kahaan Hai Dewaane” had descended from the film, despite its visibility on the sound, since the censorship commission discovered unwanted worms. Jan Nisar Akhtar and Majrooh Sultanpuri drew the verses for the film.
At its core, CID is a classic tale that would definitely work with the right decorations today too, maybe even end up being a franchise business.
CID broadcasts on Prime Video clip and also on YouTube.
