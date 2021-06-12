Netflix’s Resident Evil launches great Albert Wesker





Photo: Rich Polk / Stringer / Capcom (Getty Images) Netflix announced today that Lance Reddick was cast as villainous Albert Wesker in the upcoming live-action resident Evil series. Next to this bomb, Netflix announced five more actresses Who’s gonna do it be the star of the series. The live-action series was first announced by the streamer in August 2020. At the time, we didn’t know much about it other than that it would be focused on the Wesker kids. Now we know more about the show and how Albert Wesker and his kids all fit in. The series will tell a new story, never before seen in the games, taking place over two different timelines. A timeline will feature 14-year-old sisters Billie and Jade Wesker as they move to New Raccoon City. Shortly after their arrival, the two sisters learn that the city is hiding secrets and that their father, Albert Wekser, may have some too. The show’s other timeline takes place over 10 years later and features a world infested with deadly monsters. Humanity is dying. Adult Jade is trying to survive and is still grappling with her father’s secrets and her own past. It looks like a wild and weird setup for a resident Evil show, but then again, the whole franchise is weird and campy. So why not do a show about Albert Wesker’s daughters finding out how mean their father is and split it up on two different timelines? Sure! Why not. G / O Media may earn a commission Read more: Dissect the ridiculousness of Resident Evil Village The series will have eight episodes and is produced by Supernatural executive producer and co-showrunner Andrew Dabb. No release date for the show has been given. Alongside the wonderful Lance Reddick, who has appeared in other games like destiny, are five actresses: Adeline Rudolph, Siena Agudong, Paola Nez, Tamara Smart and Ella Balinska. This is not the first resident Evil Netflix series. In July, the new animated series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Go throw. This one is CG and stars Leon Kennedy. And above all that, in 2019, Deadline reported that Netflix was trying to do another Resident Evil show. And even before this, in 2014, Variety reported another attempt at resident Evil show. Who knew some people in Hollywood loved campy zombie games so much?







