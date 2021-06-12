Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon made her acting debut with Mahesh Bab? {1 Nenokkadine in 2014. She then moved to Mumbai and appeared in several Bollywood hits. The slender beauty will be seen as the goddess Sita in Prabhas’ Adipurush.

During a final interaction with his followers on Twitter, one of his fans asked Kriti to describe Mahesh Babu in a nutshell. “Best! My very first co-star! So humble and so amazing. I hope I can work with him again (Sorry, that’s 19 words),” Kriti said.

Kriti also said that Adipurush is one of his most exciting projects. “A totally different experience,” she added.

