Rajkumar Hirani and Karan Johar Reunite for Bollywood Vaccination Campaign



Rajkumar Hirani and Karan Johar have formed a team to provide free corona vaccine to employees in the film industry. New Delhi: Filmmakers Rajkumar Hirani, Karan Johar and producer Mahavir Jain have teamed up to launch a free vaccination campaign for people in the film industry in the COVID-19 pandemic. have mixed. ‘Change Within’ is a new initiative from the film industry. According to the media, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath and producer Mahavir Jain said, “We are working in collaboration with Art of Living and Zerodha to provide free vaccines to frontline workers in the media industry and cinema as part of the “Change Within” initiative. included in the campaign. We have partnered with Apollo hospitals to follow all covin protocols. Our only wish is- Phir Muskaine India. ‘ He also started the “I Stand with Humanity” campaign, in which “Art of Living” in association with the film fraternity helped launch the first lockdown in 2020. Then he provided ration kits and food packages. to over 25 lakh salaried families in India. Many well-known actors and filmmakers like Sanjay Dutt, Kapil Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Aanand L Rai, Dinesh Vijan and Sonakshi Sinha have participated in this effort. Previously, it had been reported that a COVID vaccination campaign had been launched for film industry employees at Yash Raj Films (YRF) studios, in which around 4,000 employees were to be vaccinated in the first phase. The production house of Aditya Chopra aims to vaccinate 30,000 employees of the “Federation of Film Workers of West India”. The company has already vaccinated its employees during an organized campaign in Mumbai. In addition to Aditya Chopra, producer Sajid Nadiadwala had carried out a vaccination campaign among more than 500 employees of his company and their families. Last week, the Producers Guild of India (PGI) also launched a vaccination campaign for its members and production team. The “Indian Film Producers Association” and the “Screenwriters Association” will also launch free vaccination campaigns for their staff members.

