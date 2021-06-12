Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain Review

From the early days of his groundbreaking “Kitchen Confidential” talk to the televised adventures of “No Reservations” which ended in his suicide, Anthony Bourdain has lived hard and fast to explore the world without an iota of bullshit. On camera, his punk rock demeanor complemented his baritone statements at every turn and fueled travels around the world that struggled between unfamiliar cultures and intimate experiences. His brutal suicide in 2018, in the midst of filming a new episode in northeastern France, had terrible logic as Bourdain’s uncompromising spirit meant he would always have the last laugh.

All of this creates intimidating expectations for “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain,” documentary filmmaker Morgan Neville’s thrilling dive into the mystique of a man so eager to explore and explain the world around him that he has. barely had time to explore himself. With its dense assemblage of archival material and frank talking heads, “Roadrunner” gets the job done, paying a harsh and infuriating homage to Bourdain’s ineffable genius and the tragic leanings that came from it.

“Roadrunner” doesn’t match the brilliance of watching Bourdain do his job, although Morgan has assembled an emotional investigation into the toll of his career. If you had the impression that you knew Bourdain from his presence on television, “Roadrunner” confirms it: he put everything he had on the screen to the detriment of everything – and everyone – else. in his life. And yet, no camera could capture the turmoil he endured through it all, as he exhibited himself while endangering his own durability.

This is clear from a strange opening segment of old material that finds Bourdain on a beach, pondering on camera what he wants to happen when he dies. He doesn’t want a big show, he says, “unless it can offer entertainment value.”

Neville provides exactly that. Just like “Won’t you be my neighbor? Demystified the human behind Fred Rogers’ pop culture phenomenon, “Roadrunner” pushes for the kind of intimate portraiture his subject never would have allowed. The result is a complex, sometimes sinuous, and often awkward take on how Bourdain worked his way into show business through the distinctive nature of his character without ever clarifying his priorities. He leaves a few issues on the table and enters ethically questionable territory when analyzing the motivation for his suicide, but moves with such compulsive energy and detail that Neville turns the quest into an infectious plunge.

“Roadrunner” doesn’t spend much time explaining Bourdain’s early days. Instead, he delves into the major turning points of his professional rise, starting with the publication of “Kitchen Confidential” while still wearing the apron of the legendary New York brewery Les Halles. The chain-smoking vulgar walks around as early editors and contributors discuss his insufferable demeanor and disbelieving response to sudden attention. When the world took over – his bewildered look at an appearance in “Oprah” is an excellent punchline – Bourdain entered into a lifelong attempt to reconcile industrial forces with his combustible persona. Cooks like him, he said in one of the first interviews, “don’t understand why the world doesn’t work like our kitchens.”

Neville builds a crash course on the organic evolution of Bourdain’s revolutionary blend of travel journalism, culinary exploration, and social inquiry. Talking heads ranging from his longtime producers to friends like David Chang explain the nature of Bourdain’s pride and wit as a singular whole. “Every episode” of his show, says a colleague, “potentially had his anger.” The film chronicles how Bourdain’s persistent quest for authenticity led him to broaden his perspective, as trips to war-torn countries like Lebanon and the Democratic Republic of the Congo prompted him to promote a selfless agenda. bigger. In the process, the scramble for possibilities came at the expense of her attempt to maintain a stable family life, and widow Ottavia Busia-Bourdain’s frank confession makes it clear that Bourdain’s incredible self-motivation was also her heel. of Achilles. All of this brand building got her desire for a comfortable life rolling. As he puts it in a choppy snippet of the show, “How normal could I be?”

As Bourdain’s personal issues take shape, “Roadrunner” turns from an animated character study to a softer, sadder portrayal of an insane figure who sealed his own fate. Like Bourdain himself, the cinema sometimes turns to exaggeration, as when it intersects images of “Apocalypse Now” to underline the psychological discomfort of his trip to the Congo. But excessive storytelling strategies make sense in the context of a drama in which the subject comes across as a larger-than-life figure too vast for anyone, including himself, to master.

“Roadrunner” enters risky territory in its final act, as it delves into Bourdain’s relationship with actress Asia Argento, who is absent from the film as a participant but appears in numerous documentary footage. Clearly, Argento brought Bourdain onto a new plane of happiness in his final months, when he hired her to direct an episode in Hong Kong shortly before her death. “Roadrunner,” however, bursts this sunny image with statements from former Bourdain collaborators that he cut them in the middle of the relationship; Then the film takes it a step further by hinting at the idea that his suicide was an erratic act of revenge as the romance went south. Despite a subject making it clear that Argento isn’t really to blame – Tony committed suicide, after all – it’s still a nauseous passage that comes dangerously close to exploiting Bourdain’s actions with an assembled murky explanation. from second hand accounts.

However, Neville is on stable ground when he assesses the biggest cloud of discontent that has hovered over Bourdain since the heroine’s days, a shadow of addiction he never quite dismissed. The filmmaker excels at integrating these passages into the story without allowing them to detract from the bigger picture: Bourdain was an imperfect mess, but damn he made the most of it.

A modern-day icarus who thrived by flying too close to the sun, Bourdain was a creature of cinema – his best shows were inspired by it – and Neville finishes this quest with aplomb. “Roadrunner” is finally about a guy who couldn’t slow down enough to clarify his immense talent. But through that struggle, he unleashed a contagious form of creative ingenuity that transcended every possible category the world was trying to place him into. He was her own worst enemy, her greatest advocate, and everyone’s favorite truth-teller. “Roadrunner” exists in this disturbing paradox. This is the kind of tension Bourdain thrived in: Imbued with grim implications, “Roadrunner” manages, against all odds, to have a good time.

Rating: B +

“Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” premiered at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. Focus Features hits theaters July 16.

