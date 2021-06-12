Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan responds to Tom Hiddleston’s appreciation for him – News

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan responded to actor Tom Hiddleston’s recent appreciation while promoting the Marvel Cinematic Universe show on Friday. Loki, during which the latter spurts on the former.

Thanking the Hollywood star, the Khan tweeted: “You are kind, God of evil … I hope there is no harm behind that claim though. Much love Tom and I can’t wait to eat Loki !!! From now on – Ep 1! ”

Lok, which recently premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar has had MCU fans going wild about it. In the promo video posted on June 8, Tom appeared to be an avid SRK fan while playing the Word Association game.

In it, he took the name Shah Rukh when asked about his first thought about India. Later, when asked about Bollywood, he replied, “Am I allowed to repeat Shah Rukh Khan? Shah Rukh Khan again!

The 40-year-old actor also revealed that he has a special connection to the city of Chennai. “My akka (older sister) lives there. She lived there. And I’ve been there a few times. Chennai is awesome, ”Hiddleston said in the video.

Although he is a huge global icon himself, Tom is clearly one of Shah Rukh’s admirers as King Khan of Bollywood has a huge fan base all over the world.

In India, the first episode of ‘Loki’ was released Wednesday on Disney + Hotstar. Starring Tom, the series also stars Owen Wilson and follows Loki’s adventures after he was unleashed during the events of Time Flight in Avengers: Endgame.