The Queen, Prince Charles, the royal family charms world leaders on the first day of the summit





The Queen, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, during a lunch at the G7. Credit:AFP The Royal Family are one of Britain’s best soft power assets and are usually asked to help out when the country hosts gatherings that attract international coverage. The 95-year-old Queen first met Biden and posed for a family photo at the Eden Project, a huge indoor rainforest near the G7 conference site in Carbis Bay. As the cameras flashed, the monarch joked: Are you supposed to look like you’re having fun? Loading The leaders laughed and Prime Minister Boris Johnson said emphatically yes. Johnson, who is hosting the summit in Cornwall, added: We had a blast – despite appearances. The summit got off to a rough start after thick fog forced the planes of several world leaders to be diverted to Oxford, a five-hour drive away. The Queen told guests at a community luncheon that she had not met with world leaders for two years and was eagerly awaiting the G7. Credit:Getty German Chancellor Angela Merkel approached the Queen after the photos were taken and said quietly: Thank you for doing this for us. Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who was invited to the G7 as a guest, was not at the event as it was reserved for permanent members of the G7. Loading He will have a private audience with the Queen at Windsor Castle early next week, as will Biden. As the host of the Eden Projects Big Lunch, an annual neighborhood celebration, the Queen insisted on using a ceremonial sword to cut the cake. When told she could have a standard cake knife, the Queen declined, saying it’s more unusual, before slicing the blade with a plumb exerted through the frosting. Peter Stewart, executive director of Project Eden, said the Queen had told guests she looked forward to attending a face-to-face summit after isolating herself for so long at Windsor Castle during the pandemic. She was talking about the fact that she usually meets world leaders and hasn’t met them for two years and brought that down to the importance of everyday life and knowing our neighbors, Stewart said. While the Bidens are due to be greeted by the Queen on Sunday (Monday AEST), First Lady Jill Biden, a teacher, visited a school with Catherine on Friday (Saturday AEST). Asked about the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex’s new baby girl Lilibet, last week, Catherine said: I wish her all the best, I can’t wait to meet her because we don’t. haven’t met yet, so hopefully it will be soon.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos