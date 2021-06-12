R. Kelly: New York judge orders hearing to determine potential lawyer conflicts





U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly has ordered a rare hearing to determine whether lawyers for R&B star R. Kelly have any conflicts of interest. According to the Chicago Tribune, the hearing is scheduled for Thursday. Fox News previously confirmed that two of the singer’s attorneys had asked to step down from the attorney. Mike Leonard and Steven Greenberg sent a letter to Donnelly just days ago, saying they believed it was “impossible” to “continue to properly represent Mr. Kelly under the current circumstances”. Kelly’s trial in New York is set to begin in August. R. KELLY’S LAWYERS ASK TO WITHDRAW FROM LAWYER, SAYS IT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO REPRESENT HIM CORRECTLY Earlier this week Kelly, 54, told a judge in a hearing over the phone that he wanted to fire the lawyers. His remaining attorneys, Thomas Farinella, Douglas Anton and Nicole Becker, told Fox News that Leonard and Greenberg had in fact been fired, although the two disputed the claim. According to the outlet, information about Farinella and Becker’s background has surfaced and prompted Donnelly to call a Curcio hearing, where information about a lawyer ‘s potential conflicts of interest is presented for an informed decision. can be taken regarding the performance. The hearing will be held in Donnelly’s courtroom, but it is not known if Kelly will be in attendance. She recently suggested he be transferred from Chicago to New York City ahead of his trial in August. Potential conflicts of interest are also unclear, according to the Tribune, because the deposits are sealed. R. KELLY WILL NEED TO MOVE TO NYC FOR SEX TRAFFICKING TRIAL, Says Judge In statements made to Chicago Sun-Times, Leonard and Greenberg expressed concern over Farinella and Becker’s inexperience in federal criminal matters. Citing from records, the Tribune reports that Farinella had already had her lawyer’s license suspended over 10 years ago after allegedly making improper charges on a client’s credit card and neglecting “many client matters. “. At the time, the lawyer argued that it was impossible to defend against the charges due to “mental infirmity”. His psychiatrist said that Farinella “shuts himself down in stressful situations, he is unable to adequately contribute to his defense or other legal processes.” Greenberg, Anton, Farinella and Becker did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment. Leonardo declined to comment. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Kelly was arrested in 2019 and is on trial on racketeering charges, alleging he was running a criminal enterprise to commit sex crimes against underage women and girls. Jury questionnaires will be sent to a panel of hundreds of potential jurors next month. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Kelly will also face trial in Chicago federal court in September, where he faces multiple counts of sexual abuse, including allegedly plotting to rig his 2008 child pornography trial by paying witnesses and victims.

