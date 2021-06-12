Festival of the farm moving towards the fairgrounds | News, Sports, Jobs

The Fredonia Farm Festival is making a comeback after a year-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will have a different venue for the first time in years. Due to the construction of Barker Commons in downtown Fredonia, the Farm Festival Board started looking for different locations. Eventually, they landed on the Chautauqua County Fairgrounds.

“Barker Common is under renovation and is closed from June to October,” said Mark Mackey, Farm Festival committee chair. “We looked at a few places, but nothing else could accommodate the parking lot, vendors, and electricity.”

Mackey said one of the places they were considering was the SUNY Fredonia campus, but they would not have had the necessary electricity.

Mackey said that while the committee is not fighting with the village of Fredonia, moving the festival location from the farm is not by choice. The committee would have organized the festival at Barker Commons if they could. The change of location caused a lot of planning that would otherwise have been a lot easier for the Committee.

“We’ve had it for so many years at Barker Common that we’ve already defined the layout” Mackey said. “We know where the spots are and get people back to where they are. We had to go and measure everything again. We never had one at the fairgrounds.

Mackey said they spent time figuring out which vendors can go where and labeling the locations for each vendor. The Committee wants to ensure that, as usual, their salespeople are well distributed.

“We don’t want to have three earrings side by side” Mackey said. “We have to reschedule everything. “

One of Mackey’s biggest concerns is that the Farm Festival is taking place outside of the village of Fredonia, but said he would do his best to make it work and look forward to some of the benefits offered by the Exhibition.

“An advantage will be parking” Mackey said. “It’s always difficult to park downtown. I don’t like it being outside of Fredonia, but again we had no choice. We will try to do our best. “

Even if not in the best of circumstances, Mackey is happy that the Festival is going on in any way this year. Currently, it has around 70 registered vendors, and while their normal number is around 130, Mackey knows it is still early days.

“Usually a lot of these suppliers sign up within a month”, Mackey said. “I can host as many vendors as possible. We didn’t want to cancel it two years in a row, we thought if we hadn’t had it this year we would have lost our audience.

The Fredonia Farm Festival will take place on August 27, 28 and 29. It begins with a grand opening at noon, highlighted by Midnight Recovery on the mini stage at noon, Krossbones on the main stage at 3:30 p.m. and the Children’s Tractor Draw at 6 p.m. by the Halle Florale. Terry Buchwald will be on the main stage from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

On August 28, it starts at 9 a.m., with all-day shows featuring Furious George Acoustic, Coda, and Joe and Shmoes. The third annual Cornhole Tournament will start at 1 p.m. at Floral Hall. Kay Barlow will be on the mini stage at 3 p.m. and XOXO Pop Band will perform at 8 p.m.

Events end on August 29 with the Farm Festival Expo at 1 p.m. replacing the normal parade. The Antique Car Show will take place from 12th to 4th, and there will be an encore of Barlow on the mini stage. Mo Porter Party Band will close on weekends from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

All of these events are in addition to the daily events, such as the arts and crafts vendors, which will be available from 10 a.m. to dusk on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. More information as well as registration forms for all events can be found on the website at festivalsfredoniany.org/fredonia-farm-festival/ or you can email them to [email protected] with your questions.