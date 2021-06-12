VVC’s latest Spring 2021 student art exhibition online until August 21





The Victor Valley College Student Art Show debuted online for the spring semester 2021. With around 230 participating students, more than 240 student works of art are on display at www.VVC-Art.com. The pieces will be visible on the site until August. 21. The VVC Student Art Show, traditionally held every fall and spring semester, has moved to a virtual setting in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. It presents a wide range of artwork such as 2D / 3D design, drawing / living drawing, photography and painting, among other mediums. The show builds community and allows us to see what everyone has been working on throughout the semester, VVC art teacher Anna-Marie Veloz said in a statement. There are advantages to creating an online art exhibition as students gain experience in the technological aspects of photography and formatting their artwork for digital display, which is a skill. required to submit portfolios to universities, galleries, personal websites and grant proposals. I am so proud of our students that they have worked so hard. Despite holding the event in an unconventional fashion over the past few semesters, the art exhibit remains an avenue that connects VVC art students to the community at large, while also showcasing a diverse selection of art, according to VVC officials. The creativity of VVC art students has never changed since we moved to an online format, said art student Chelsea Recinos. We still use some of the same tools from our courses to create our beautiful pieces that can be displayed in an online art exhibit. The only difference is our workspaces. The judges for the spring 2021 show are Rosemary Rivas, former VVC fine arts student and transfer from California State University at San Bernardino; Thom Bond, local artist and owner of American Art & Frame Co .; Mary Vasquez, former VVC student and CSU Fullerton art transfer; Elnaz Talaei, University of Oregon graduate and currently VVC instructor; and Sergey Astakhov, director and filmmaker who co-created Northgate Entertainment. Judges will rate the pieces on a 10-point scale based on the criteria of creativity (the use of imagination or original ideas), composition (the organization of visual elements in a work) and craftsmanship (the quality of design and work shown in something handmade). The prizes will be distributed by category with $ 200 for first place, $ 100 for second, $ 50 for third and $ 100 for the poster winner of the art exhibition. VVC Art Department Chairman Frank Foster described the art exhibit as the culmination of entire semesters’ efforts. It’s an essential part of the creative process Many of our students have never exhibited their creative work, Foster said. Our decision to post our Student Art Show on the web means that anyone can see it from anywhere in the world. The Student Art Show informs the local community about the talents of our students. Veloz and Foster thanked the professors and students of the departments of art, photography and commercial art, as well as art teacher Dmitriy Astakhov, who created the website for the art exhibition. VVC last posted its students’ work online in January for the Fall 2020 Student Art Show, the Daily Press reported. Visit www.VVC-Art.com for more information or to see the VVC Student Art Show.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos