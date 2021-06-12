Actor Aurora Perrineau joins ‘Westworld’ S4





Season four of “Westworld” added actress Aurora Perrineau to the cast. Perrineau is best known for starring in the 2015 musical drama ‘Jem and the Holograms’. His screen credits also include the films ” Equals ”, ” Passengers ”, ” Truth or Dare ” and the Netflix series ” When They See Us ”. According to Deadline, details of his character have been kept under wraps, but the actor will appear in at least five episodes of the new season. ‘Westworld’, based on the 1973 film of the same name by Michael Crichton, is presented as a dark odyssey on the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin. Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, the sci-fi show features an ensemble cast of Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Ed Harris, Aaron Paul, Vincent Cassel, Tessa Thompson and Luke Hemsworth. The third season of the series, which debuted in March 2020, picked up three months after the events of the second season with Dolores (Wood) escaping Westworld with a few processing hearts including that of Bernard (Jeffrey Wright). Settled in neo-Los Angeles in 2058, Dolores developed a relationship with Caleb (Paul) and came to learn how artificial beings and lower class humans are treated in the real world. Meanwhile, Maeve (Newton) found herself in another part of Delos Park, based in Fascist Italy during WWII. ” Westworld ” is produced by Kilter Films and Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros Television. (This story was not edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

