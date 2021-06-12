The Witcher creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich buys modern farmhouse in Studio City, Los Angeles for $ 4.4 million – The Hollywood Reporter





Married TV screenwriters and producers Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and Michael Hissrich have shelled out more than $ 4.4 million, according to tax records, for a newly built house in one of the most coveted, leafiest and greenest neighborhoods. ever-popular LA family homes and expensive Studio City community that nestles against the foothills at the southern end of the San Fernando Valley. Hollywood’s astronomically popular constellation of fantasy movies and action-packed TV series has long been a bit of a boys’ club. Schmidt Hissrich, however, donated that penny and took the # 1 spot among the major players in the hit genre. Having cut his teeth on television in blockbuster prime-time shows such as West wing and Private practice, she continued to write and / or produce Marvel’s daredevil series on Netflix and its derivative miniseries The defenders before creating, writing and producing the “Extremely strange but strangely pleasant” Netflix fantasy drama The witcher, one of the most successful shows on the streaming platform despite its mixed reviews. Show business is a family affair for Schmidt Hissrich, whose husband Michael Hissrich is also an accomplished television producer who has won three Emmy Awards for his work on West wing and, most recently, was the producer of nearly 120 episodes of the comedy-drama Showtime Shameless. The couple, who owned a home in the mostly unrecognized but booming Valley Village area of ​​the San Fernando Valley in recent years, opted to swap their spacious and fairly traditional abode for a slightly more home. tall and fashionable. ‘modern farmhouse’ style home – a blend of familiar and relaxed architectural styles with organic materials used in stylish and contemporary ways – with a total of six bedrooms and 6.5 baths over 6,400 square feet over three floors . The entry was owned by Andrew Dinsky at Keller Williams Real Estate; The Hissriches were replaced by Nicole nash at Real Estate Rodeo. The home’s humble plank-and-slatted exterior is painted black and accented with a bit of natural wood and white stucco, while large interior spaces include a formal entrance hall, living room, and dining area. with almost the exact same wooden planks on the high ceilings as upstairs. Realtor.com At the back of the main floor, where it opens onto the backyard, the less formal large room features an open-concept gourmet kitchen with a pantry, a sunny dining area and a spacious living room for relaxed meetings. Marketing materials show that there are two bedrooms on the ground floor which share a Jack-and-Jill bathroom and three other guest or family bedrooms as well as the master bedroom on the upper level which each have an elegant private bathroom. The owner’s retreat offers a linear fireplace, two bespoke walk-in closets flooded with natural light from skylights, and a luxury marble bathroom topped with boldly veined white marble and artfully matched to a book. The finished basement was designed as a flexible and versatile space with a wet bar and bathroom. Completely fenced and surrounded by tall hedges and tall trees, the flat back yard houses a small covered porch, a lush expanse of emerald grass and, for outdoor entertaining, a built-in barbecue and bar next to a swimming pool with inset spa. This story first appeared on Sale.com, which includes additional photos.







