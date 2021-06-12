Olivia Rodrigos Sour Is Actually Bittersweet – Manila Bulletin





Get used to hearing Olivia Rodrigo from now on. It was inevitable that we would review Olivia Rodrigos’ successful debut album titled SOUR. The reason was certainly superficial at first. Here’s an 18-year-old who just broke the internet with a sensitive ballad called a driver’s license that’s flirty and modern because it’s heartbreaking. Check it out soon. The second reason is that since we learned that his eleven track album was released at the end of May 2021, several songs from that album made it into all of the popular playlists at the same time that we really had to check out. . what is it about Olivia Rodrigo. And now we were listening to it just for the sheer pleasure and revelation of this young and talented singer-songwriter who arguably has one of the best debut albums of 2021. I’m so sick of seventeen, where’s my fucking teenage dream? sings Olivia on the album’s brutal opening on guitar in which Rodrigo lets out his litany of teenage angst. Trying to fit in, overthinking, wishing others to like her but not herself. God, it’s brutal here, she exclaims. You would think she is miserable. Maybe, but it’s more like she’s exorcising this stuff out of her system. On Traitor, Olivia pulls out of a Taylor Swift ex-boyfriend. Took you two weeks to hang out and hang out with her, I guess you didn’t cheat, but you are still a traitor whom she sings in a slowly building ballad in which she reveals her grief in lyricism. newspaper style. Olivia has a penchant for simple and pretty melodies. It’s clear to hear about the confusion on the piano that she feels and sings on 1 step forward, 3 step back – for sure, one of the memorable songs from her early days that sounds better as she goes. Olivia displays a certain sonic flexibility by employing alt-pop flavors on the midtempo swell of the dj vu. While she’s had enough for you and Favorite Crime, she tries out a country ballad with acoustic guitar accents. Olivia’s writing is taken from personal experience. Of his grief to be exact. And listening to her sing about it makes it feel like we’ve been there with a shotgun as she breaks her heart. But what she manages to get out of her misery is beautiful. Or entire albums worthy of breathtaking ballads, like happier in which she resists the urge to tear up the new pressure of her ex. So find someone good but don’t find anyone better, hope you are happy but don’t be happier. Or alt-pop flavored bop and middlemen like jealousy, jealousy, good for you and I hope you’re okay, where she rocks it and attacks it like Lorde. Born Olivia Isabel Rodrigo on February 20, 2003, Olivia was born from German-Irish roots on her mother’s side and Filipino on her father’s side. The Temecula, Calif. Native said her great-great-grandfather left the Philippines as a teenager and her family was also Filipino with their traditions and cuisine. Olivia is also an actress and one of the stars of the Disney plus Highschool Musical series.



